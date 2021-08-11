Neighbors around the home were either evacuated or told to stay in place as Hacker fired several shots inside and outside the home over several hours, patrol Col. John Bolduc said.
Hacker’s girlfriend called 911 Tuesday night to report that the couple had an argument that turned physical and he had fired at her, Patrol Capt. Jeff Roby said.
Hacker fired dozens of shots inside and outside the home during the standoff, hitting a patrol car and two armored vehicles, Roby said. One trooper was hit in the arm.
Hacker continued firing at officers before coming out when tear gas canisters were fired into the home, Roby said. He was shot by a patrol SWAT team member, and died at the scene, Roby said.
OHIO
Brothers die after manure-pit fumes
Three brothers who were trapped in a manure pit on their livestock farm after being overcome by fumes have died, authorities said.
Rescue crews found the men unconscious and unable to move in the pit Tuesday afternoon. They were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes, said St. Henry Fire Chief Matt Lefeld.
Authorities identified the victims as Gary, Todd and Brad Wuebker. All three were taken to hospitals and pronounced dead.
Manure pits are common on large livestock farms and are used to store waste before it is used as fertilizer on fields. But the pits can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide, methane, carbon monoxide and ammonia.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Police: Man tattooed child in McDonald's
A South Carolina man accused of tattooing a juvenile in a fast-food restaurant has been arrested and is facing charges, police said.
Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing, Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said.
The Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed, Latimore said.
Latimore said Presha was the unlicensed tattoo artist. She did not reveal the age of the child receiving the tattoo or provide more details.
The police chief said the video showed the tattooing appeared to have been performed in the front dining area of a McDonald’s.
