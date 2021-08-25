The 25-year-old aviation mechanic apologized to Whitmer, who was not in court, and her family.
In his plea agreement, Garbin said the six men trained at his property near Luther, Mich., constructing a “shoot house” to resemble Whitmer’s vacation home and “assaulting it with firearms.”
The government asked U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker to give him credit for helping investigators reinforce their case against his co-defendants. He’s likely to testify at any trial.
The government sought a nine-year prison term, but Jonker went lower at 6¼ years.
Last year, Whitmer (D) put major restrictions on personal movement and the economy because of the coronavirus, although many limits have since been lifted. The Michigan Capitol was the site of rallies, including ones with gun-toting protesters calling for her removal.
Kentucky
Man convicted after pardon by governor
A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing has been convicted of the same slaying in federal court after a two-week trial.
Federal prosecutors brought charges against Patrick Baker after he was released from prison when former governor Matt Bevin (R) pardoned him on his way out of office in 2019. Baker’s family had political connections to Bevin, including hosting a fundraiser for the one-term governor.
A federal jury in eastern Kentucky convicted Baker on Wednesday on a charge of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime after about six hours of deliberation over two days.
U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom will sentence Baker, 43, on Dec. 21. Prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty, but Baker could serve life in prison on the conviction.
Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in Donald Mills’s death in state court in 2017. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, but Bevin’s pardon released him and erased the conviction. Bevin called the evidence against Baker “sketchy,” though the former governor did not mention his ties to Baker’s family.
Federal prosecutors said Baker was prosecuted the second time under the “dual sovereignty doctrine,” which allows state and federal officials to prosecute the same defendant for the same actions without infringing on double jeopardy protections.
