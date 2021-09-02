NHTSA said the ongoing high death rate appears to have been caused by drivers continuing to take risks by speeding, getting behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs, and not wearing seat belts. To coincide with the new estimates, NHTSA on Thursday released an updated version of a guide to improving highway safety, largely focusing on encouraging more-conscientious behavior on the roads and deterring risk-taking.
The estimated 8,730 deaths represent an increase of more than 10 percent compared with the same period last year and amount to 1.26 deaths for every 100 million miles driven. That rate is substantially lower than figures for the last nine months of 2020, when the death rate climbed to almost 1.5 per 100 million miles — but NHTSA’s data shows that the beginning of the year is typically the least deadly stretch.
— Ian Duncan
GEORGIA
Ex-prosecutor indicted over Arbery case
A grand jury on Thursday indicted a former Georgia prosecutor over her handling of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting, on allegations she helped shield men now charged with murder in a case that went for months without arrests until a viral video sparked a national outcry.
Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney Jackie Johnson is accused of violating her oath of office and obstructing police in the Black man’s fatal shooting in February 2020.
The indictment says Johnson showed “favor and affection” to Greg McMichael, who was previously an investigator in her office, and also failed to “treat Ahmaud Arbery and his family fairly and with dignity” when she sought help from another district attorney who eventually recused himself from the case.
Johnson is also accused of obstructing law enforcement by directing that Greg McMichael’s son, Travis McMichael, should not be arrested, “contrary to the laws” of Georgia.
The McMichaels and a third man face murder charges as well as federal hate crime charges in the death of 25-year-old Arbery. The defendants are accused of confronting and killing Arbery as he was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga. They argue they pursued him in the belief he was behind break-ins and acted in self-defense.
— Hannah Knowles