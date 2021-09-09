Unlike other cities under Justice Department review, which is often unwanted, Columbus requested the federal involvement. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther (D) and City Attorney Zach Klein asked the government to intervene in April, days after a White officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as the teenager, who was Black, was swinging a knife at a woman.
Ginther and the all-Democratic City Council pushed for multiple changes to the Columbus Division of Police over the years, including the creation — approved by voters in November — of the city’s first civilian police review board and the selection in June of Elaine Bryant as police chief, the first Black woman to serve in that role.
But Ginther said in April, when he requested a formal Justice Department review, that the city needs additional help because of “fierce opposition” to reform within the agency.
— Associated Press
Census Bureau
Alabama drops lawsuit on privacy protection
Alabama dropped a lawsuit against the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday over the agency’s new method to protect respondents’ privacy.
The system, known as differential privacy, adds “noise” to the data it collects to prevent identification of individuals who filled out the census. The bureau said the process, which was first implemented in the 2020 Census, was necessary because of advances in technology that make it easier for potential hackers to identify people.
The suit, filed in March in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama’s Eastern Division, said differential privacy would undermine the redrawing of lines for voting districts because it will “intentionally skew the population tabulations provided to States to use for redistricting.”
The same suit, which 16 additional states eventually joined, also asked the court to require the Census Bureau to release the redistricting data on its original timeline by March 31 of this year, but the government said the coronavirus caused unavoidable delays, pushing the date to mid-August.
In June, a three-judge panel denied the states’ request to move up the redistricting data release date and to stop the use of differential privacy.
— Brittany Renee Mayes
California
Volunteer crossing guard dies saving kids
A volunteer crossing guard pushed children from the path of a vehicle that ended up striking and killing him near a middle school in the San Francisco Bay area.
Ashley Dias, 45, is being hailed as a hero after he saved a group of children leaving Stanley Middle School in Lafayette from an SUV on Wednesday.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said Lafayette police officers administered CPR until he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A child who was also struck by the vehicle had minor injuries, the office said.
Dias’s parents, Gloria and Fabio Dias, told KGO-TV that Ashley lived in San Francisco but that when he visited them, he would often help out at the nearby school because they were short on guards. Ashley Dias, a clinical research associate at a biotechnology firm, attended the same middle school, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The driver of the SUV is the grandmother of a Stanley student who was in the car during the crash, KGO-TV reported.
— Associated Press