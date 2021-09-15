Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. He was sentenced to 12½ years on the murder count but was not sentenced for manslaughter.
The ruling means his murder conviction is overturned and the case will now go back to the district court, where he will be sentenced on the manslaughter count. He has already served more than 28 months of his murder sentence.
— Associated Press
Woman missing from cross-country trip: A Florida woman who vanished while on a nomadic cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend is the subject of a nationwide search. Authorities labeled the boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, Wednesday as a person of interest in her disappearance. Investigators say Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22, was last in contact with her family in late August when the couple was visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie returned to their Florida home in her 2012 white Ford Transit van on Sept. 1, according to police in the Gulf Coast town of North Port.
— Associated Press