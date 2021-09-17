NORTH CAROLINA

Judges strike down voter ID law

A panel of North Carolina judges on Friday struck down the state’s law requiring voters to present photo identification before casting ballots, saying the measure “was enacted in part for a discriminatory purpose” against African American voters.

The ruling is the latest development in a state battle over voting rights that has drawn national attention and comes amid a raft of new restrictions by GOP-led state legislatures across the country, as well as an effort in Congress to restore key parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The North Carolina measure, known as S.B. 824, was enacted in December 2018 after a supermajority of the state legislature overrode a veto by then-Gov. Roy Cooper (D). North Carolina voters also approved a ballot measure creating a constitutional requirement that voters present a photo ID.

According to the Associated Press, a group of North Carolina voters filed the lawsuit on the same day Cooper’s veto was overridden. The photo ID law is also the subject of a federal lawsuit brought by the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP.

— Felicia Sonmez

and Ann E. Marimow

MICHIGAN

Trial postponed in plot to kidnap governor

A federal judge on Friday said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A new date wasn’t immediately set, but U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker suggested the trial might get pushed to February or March. Defense lawyers said they needed more time to pore over evidence shared by federal prosecutors, especially the undercover work of FBI agents and informants.

The delay means the trial, and subsequent sentencing hearings if there are convictions, would occur while Whitmer (D) is seeking reelection in 2022.

The five men have been in custody for nearly a year. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.

A sixth man pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

— Associated Press