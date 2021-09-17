The North Carolina measure, known as S.B. 824, was enacted in December 2018 after a supermajority of the state legislature overrode a veto by then-Gov. Roy Cooper (D). North Carolina voters also approved a ballot measure creating a constitutional requirement that voters present a photo ID.
According to the Associated Press, a group of North Carolina voters filed the lawsuit on the same day Cooper’s veto was overridden. The photo ID law is also the subject of a federal lawsuit brought by the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP.
— Felicia Sonmez
and Ann E. Marimow
MICHIGAN
Trial postponed in plot to kidnap governor
A federal judge on Friday said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
A new date wasn’t immediately set, but U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker suggested the trial might get pushed to February or March. Defense lawyers said they needed more time to pore over evidence shared by federal prosecutors, especially the undercover work of FBI agents and informants.
The delay means the trial, and subsequent sentencing hearings if there are convictions, would occur while Whitmer (D) is seeking reelection in 2022.
The five men have been in custody for nearly a year. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.
A sixth man pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
— Associated Press