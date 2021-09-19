Two off-duty firefighters witnessed the crash and were the first to aid the pilots, the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a statement. One pilot was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and the other was taken for treatment by land.
Three homes were damaged, and three residents suffered minor injuries — but local officials said the crash could have been far worse. The accident marks the second time in six months that a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft has crashed in Texas. In March, a student and an instructor suffered minor injuries after crashing near a naval field in Orange Grove, 50 miles northwest of Corpus Christi. Navy officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Washington Post seeking more information about the crash.
CORONAVIRUS
Wider scope for boosters considered
President Biden’s chief medical adviser said booster shots for more of the U.S. population remain a possibility soon, as additional data on the still-widening outbreak come in.
Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke two days after an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration rejected a national rollout of boosters for all ages, approving them only for those age 65 and older, and those who are medically vulnerable.
“The story is not over because more and more data is coming in and will be coming in,” Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”
Last month, Biden said a broad booster plan would begin on Monday. The panel’s narrower recommendation on Friday was seen as rebuke to a president whose policy was getting ahead of the science.
The FDA panel approved limited third shots for the vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech. Fauci said on ABC he expected booster data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson would be evaluated in “a couple of weeks.”
Yellen wants debt-ceiling raise: Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen renewed her call for Congress to raise or suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, saying the government will otherwise run out of money to pay its bills sometime in October. Writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Yellen said that "the overwhelming consensus among economists and Treasury officials of both parties is that failing to raise the debt limit would produce widespread economic catastrophe." The House will vote next week on raising the $28 trillion ceiling.
Weather tests wildfire efforts: Hot, dry weather on Sunday added to the challenges facing California firefighters, who are battling to keep flames from driving further into a grove of ancient sequoias, where the base of the world's tallest tree has been wrapped in protective foil.
Tropical Storm Peter emerges: The storm formed in the Atlantic early Sunday morning, becoming the 16th named storm of the season. Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic formed that could become Tropical Storm Rose.
