Three homes were damaged, and three residents suffered minor injuries — but local officials said the crash could have been far worse. The accident marks the second time in six months that a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft has crashed in Texas. In March, a student and an instructor suffered minor injuries after crashing near a naval field in Orange Grove, 50 miles northwest of Corpus Christi. Navy officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Washington Post seeking more information about the crash.