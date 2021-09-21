Petito’s cause of death was ruled a homicide Tuesday after the Teton County coroner completed the autopsy. That determination is preliminary, the FBI said on Twitter.
A body that matched Petito’s description was discovered Sunday in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming.
As the search for Laundrie resumed Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission would help investigators comb the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve wilderness area near North Port, Fla.
Laundrie is considered “a person of interest” in the case. He has not been accused of a crime but refused to cooperate with investigators in the days after Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie’s family members said they have not seen him since Sept. 14.
FBI agents searched Laundrie’s family’s home in North Port on Monday.
— Kim Bellware and Timothy Bella
MICHIGAN
Conviction thrown outin fire that killed 5 kids
A judge on Tuesday threw out the murder conviction of a man who was blamed for a fire that killed five children in 2000 after a new prosecutor said the investigation and trial in suburban Detroit were marred by misconduct.
Juwan Deering will remain in custody while Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald decides whether he should face a second trial.
Deering, 50, has served 15 years of a life sentence. McDonald said key evidence that would have cast doubt on the case was not shared with the defense before trial.
“Everyone is entitled to due process of law,” McDonald, a former judge, told Judge Jeffrey Matis.
Children were killed in a fire at a home in Royal Oak Township. Authorities at the time said the fire was revenge for drug debts, though Deering declared his innocence. No one could identify him as being at the property.
— Associated Press