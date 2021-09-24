Vaughn was cited for unnecessary or excessive force and discourteous/unprofessional conduct, the department said Friday. A formal hearing will be held later, followed by a hearing officer’s recommendation for potential discipline.
Prude, 41, died in March 2020, a week after being held by officers against the pavement until he stopped breathing after he bolted from his brother’s home and shed his clothes during an apparent mental health episode.
Police body-camera video released six months later shows Vaughn assuming a push-up stance while pressing Prude’s head to the pavement with his hands as others immobilize his legs. A mesh “spit hood” was placed over the head of Prude, who was naked on a cold night.
Lawyers for the police said the officers were strictly following their training in a technique known as segmenting.
Following the release of the departmental findings, Mayor Lovely Warren indicated she would seek Vaughn’s termination.
The six other officers, who with Vaughn have been on paid suspension during the investigation, “will be initially assigned to Professional Development to ensure they are up to date on any policies and procedures,” the police department statement said.
The county medical examiner listed Prude’s manner of death as homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint” and cited the drug PCP as a contributing factor.
A grand jury assembled by state Attorney General Letitia James declined to indict any of the officers.
CALIFORNIA
Suspected arson fire forces evacuations
Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Friday and many others were on notice to be ready to flee as a destructive wildfire raged in a drought-stricken forest in California’s far north.
According to Cal Fire, the blaze in the Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding covered more than 9 square miles and was 10 percent contained,
At least 25 structures had burned, according to Cal Fire. Photos and video showed some homes blazing but the number of residences lost was not known. Damage inspection teams were conducting assessments, Cal Fire said.
The fire erupted at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and grew explosively in hot and gusty weather Thursday in the region about 200 miles north of San Francisco.
Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto was under arrest on suspicion of starting the fire, Cal Fire said.
Workers at a quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely and trespassing on Wednesday. Cal Fire said Souverneva later walked out of the brush near the fire line, approached firefighters and told them she was dehydrated and needed medical help.
