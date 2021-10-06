One person was in critical condition, another was in good condition and a third person was treated for minor abrasions and was scheduled to be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, police said. A fourth person was hurt but did not require treatment at a hospital. Police said earlier that three of the four injured were students.
The shooting at Timberview High School, which is in Arlington but belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield, stemmed from a fight that broke out in a classroom, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at news conference before Simpkins’s arrest.
Timberview serves about 1,900 students in the ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.
After news of the shooting spread, parents gathered at the Mansfield Independent School District Center for the Performing Arts about five miles from the high school to be reunited with their kids, who were bused over.
The incident happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’s deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.
— Associated Press
OREGON
Black man's murder conviction is reversed
Oregon’s court of appeals reversed the murder conviction and death sentence of a Black man on Wednesday, saying his defense team failed to interview a key witness who saw a White man fleeing the victim’s home.
Jesse Johnson was accused of stabbing Harriet Thompson, a 28-year-old Black nurse’s aide, to death in her Salem home in 1998. He has repeatedly claimed innocence and refused a plea deal.
Ryan O’Connor, Johnson’s attorney during the appeal phase, said racism and police misconduct contributed to his wrongful conviction.
The decision doesn’t mean Johnson will be freed immediately, if at all. O’Connor said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum could appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. Her spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said they are reviewing the decision. If it doesn’t go to the Supreme Court, the Marion County district attorney could order a new trial or dismiss the charges, O’Connor said.
Johnson’s appeal centered on a claim that his lawyers were deficient in representing him because the jury never heard that the victim’s neighbor, Patricia Hubbard, had seen a White man park his van in Thompson’s driveway around 3:45 a.m. March 20, 1998, and go inside. Seconds later, Hubbard heard screaming coming from Thompson’s house, a thud and then silence.
She told investigators, who found and contacted her after Johnson was convicted, that she saw the White man run from the house and a few minutes later, a Black man walk down the driveway. She did not identify him as Johnson.
The jury didn’t know the details because Johnson’s trial lawyers failed to find Hubbard and speak to her. Police didn’t interview her either, even though on the day of the killing she had approached a police officer and said she had information.
— Associated Press