Pro-government newspaper al-Watan announced that Assad had allowed his uncle to return “to prevent his imprisonment in France” following the court decision and the earlier confiscation of his assets and wealth in Spain. The newspaper said Assad forgave “all that Rifaat al-Assad had done and has allowed him to return to Syria same as any other Syrian citizen, and he will have no political or social role.”
Rifaat had been under investigation by the French authorities since 2014 and was found guilty of money laundering by a Paris court. He was convicted of embezzling Syrian state funds to purchase property in France. He claims much of his wealth was given to him as gifts by the Saudi royal family.
— Sarah Dadouch
IRAQ
Some vote early in parliament elections
Security forces, displaced people, patients in hospitals and prisoners across Iraq cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.
Sunday’s vote is being held six months ahead of schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office last year. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.
Friday’s “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on election day.
— Associated Press
PORTUGAL
Laws target bias faced by gay blood donors
Portugal’s parliament approved four bills Friday that enshrine in law the country’s rules and procedures on blood donations, amid reports people are being turned away because of their sexual orientation.
The Portuguese Constitution forbids discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation, and discrimination in blood donations has been prohibited in Portugal since 2010.
But some health workers allegedly have refused to accept gay and bisexual donors, claiming their sexual behavior puts them at a heightened risk for transmissible diseases.
The governing center-left Socialist Party said it had received reports of bias, specifically from gay men who went to donate blood at health departments but were told they could not.
— Associated Press
Man pleads innocent in Nazi trial: A 100-year-old man on trial for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II told a German court Friday that he was innocent. The defendant is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin, where he allegedly worked between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. The German news agency DPA reported that the defendant, who was identified only as Josef S. in keeping with German privacy rules, said on the second day of his trial before the Neuruppin state court that he didn’t know the Sachsenhausen camp.
Bollywood star’s son denied bail: An Indian magistrate on Friday rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent Aryan Khan to jail for two weeks pending an investigation. Khan, 23, is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan.
— From news reports