Health-care workers in Maine asked the Supreme Court to intervene last week after a Boston-based appeals court issued a one-sentence order leaving the mandate in place while the legal challenge continues.
The requirement is unconstitutional, the health-care workers say, because it does not include exemptions based on religious objections. Maine officials must “provide protections to employees who have sincerely held religious objections to the Covid-19 vaccines,” according to the emergency petition.
Breyer, who handles such requests from that part of the country, said the workers could renew their request to the high court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit issues a decision on the merits of the case or does not rule before the state begins enforcing the requirement on Oct. 29.
Breyer did not refer the issue to the full court or ask for a response from state officials in Maine.
— Ann E. Marimow
TEXAS
Nurse convicted of killing four patients
A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.
The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty of capital murder involving multiple victims. Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which was scheduled to start Wednesday.
Davis, 37, was accused of injecting air into the four patients’ arteries after they underwent heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. During recovery from their surgeries, the four — John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina — suffered unexplained neurological problems and died.
During the trial, William Yarbrough, a Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine, explained to the jury how injecting air into the arterial system of the brain causes brain injury and death.
Defense attorney Phillip Hayes told the jury that the hospital had issues and that Davis was a scapegoat who was only charged because he was there when the deaths occurred.
Prosecutor Chris Gatewood said during closing arguments that Davis “liked to kill people.” And prosecutor Jacob Putman said the hospital hadn’t changed any of its procedures and hadn’t had any similar incidents since Davis left.
— Associated Press