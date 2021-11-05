Cuomo has denied the allegations. He resigned in August in the face of a likely impeachment by the New York Assembly after a state investigation found that he had sexually harassed 11 women and oversaw an unlawful attempt to exact retribution against one of his accusers.
News of the postponement was first reported by the New York Times. A court employee confirmed the decision to The Washington Post.
Trexler’s decision comes after Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a letter Thursday that the complaint filed against Cuomo by Albany Sheriff Craig D. Apple’s office was “potentially defective.”
According to the complaint Apple’s office filed last week, the alleged incident took place in December 2020. It states that Cuomo “did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim” and onto her left breast “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”
The victim is not named in the complaint. But Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant to Cuomo, has publicly accused him of similar actions. An attorney for Commisso did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
According to a report by the Albany Times Union last week, the summons was issued without Commisso’s consent. In a radio interview and during a news conference last week, Apple was asked whether he had received the victim’s consent before filing the complaint. He repeatedly declined to say, telling reporters only that his office had been in regular contact with the victim.
The sheriff’s filing of the complaint also blindsided Soares, whose office is independently investigating Cuomo’s conduct.
Soares asked Trexler to postpone Cuomo’s arraignment, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 17, “in order to reduce the risk of a procedural dismissal” of the case.
Cuomo’s attorneys also sent Trexler a letter supporting Soares’s request “in order to enable the District Attorney to continue his investigation.”
— Felicia Sonmez and Josh Dawsey
IOWA
Two students charged in death of teacher
Two 16-year-old students were charged with homicide in the death of a high school teacher whose body was found concealed at a park in southeast Iowa, authorities said Thursday.
Investigators said Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, about 95 miles southeast of Des Moines, the Ottumwa Courier reported. The city has a population of about 9,400 people.
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both students at the school, have been charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said.
Both appeared in court via video conference on Thursday. Magistrate Stephan Small ordered a state public defender to represent Goodale.
Documents said Miller did not request a court-appointed attorney.
According to court filings made public Thursday afternoon, Graber suffered “inflicted trauma to the head.” Her body was found concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties at the park, where she frequently walked in the afternoons.
Police received a tip that Goodale posted details about planning the killing and a possible motive on social media, according to court documents. The court filings did not detail the possible motive.
A search warrant at the suspects’ homes uncovered clothing items that appeared to have blood on them, police said.
Fairfield students were dismissed from classes Thursday and all classes on Friday were canceled, the district said.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Man convicted of fatal stabbing at sleepover
A young South Florida man was convicted Friday of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old boy during a sleepover.
A Palm Beach County jury found Corey Johnson, 21, guilty of first-degree murder, along with two counts of attempted murder, the Palm Beach Post reported. Johnson was 17 at the time of the slaying but later was indicted on adult charges. He faces a possible life sentence at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 4.
Johnson killed Jovanni Sierra during the March 2018 sleepover after the younger boy made a remark Johnson considered offensive to his Muslim faith, prosecutors said. Johnson also attacked 13-year-old Dane Bancroft and his mother, Elaine Simon, during the sleepover at their Palm Beach Gardens home, they said.
Defense attorneys didn’t deny that Johnson carried out the attacks but argued he was insane at the time. The attorneys said during the trial that Johnson suffered from severe depression and became psychotic and delusional. They said he was manipulated by extremist content, including violent propaganda videos from the Islamic State terrorist group.
A psychologist who testified for the state said Johnson knew right from wrong when the attacks occurred.
— Associated Press