Authorities then discovered the broken-down vehicle nearby with the other woman still alive.
The sheriff’s office said the women were driving to Utah when they got lost in the northern Idaho forest. When their vehicle broke down, the mother left to find help but died of exposure while the daughter, who is mentally disabled, stayed behind.
They were reported missing from Pendleton, Ore., on Wednesday.
Associated Press
NORTH CAROLINA
24 indicted in cigarette tax fraud scheme
A federal grand jury in North Carolina has returned a sealed, 12-count indictment charging 24 people in a scheme to defraud the federal government and four states of millions of dollars in tax revenue from cigarette sales.
The defendants were arrested on Thursday, G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in a news release. The indictments were handed down on Oct. 20, the release said.
Acker said the grand jury alleges that members of the conspiracy repeatedly purchased large quantities of cigarettes from wholesale cigarette outlets in Rocky Mount and Wilson, N.C., then shipped them to storage locations for future shipment to Virginia, New Jersey and New York.
Associated Press
USNS Harvey Milk christened: A Navy ship named for slain gay rights leader Harvey Milk, who served four years in the Navy before being forced out, was christened and launched in San Diego Bay on Saturday. The replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk slid down the shipyard ways after a bottle of champagne was smashed on the bow by former Navy officer Paula M. Neira. Milk’s nephew, Stuart Milk, and Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro attended the ceremony. Harvey Milk was serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1978 when a former political colleague, Dan White, assassinated him and Mayor George Moscone at City Hall.
From news reports