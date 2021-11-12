De Vries was an instrument-rated private pilot, and Fischer owned a flight school. Authorities have not said who was piloting the small plane.
The plane had left Essex County Airport in Caldwell, near New York City, and was headed to Sussex Airport, in northwestern New Jersey. The Federal Aviation Administration alerted about the missing plane around 3 p.m., and emergency crews found the wreckage in Hampton Township around 4 p.m., the FAA said.
De Vries took a 10-minute flight to the edge of space on Oct. 13 aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft with Shatner and two others.
De Vries co-founded Medidata Solutions, a software company specializing in clinical research, and was the vice chair of life sciences and health care at Dassault Systemes, which acquired Medidata in 2019. He had taken part in an auction for a seat on the first flight and bought a seat on the second trip.
De Vries also served on the board of Carnegie Mellon University.
Fischer owned the flight school Fischer Aviation and was its chief instructor, according to the company’s website.
— Associated Press
NORTHWEST
Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday. Mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest.
Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon’s coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer’s devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they had rescued 12 people and three dogs and were continuing their efforts with a rescue swimmer to reach a total of about 50 people.
Photos showed RVs sitting in water about 6 inches deep and water covering the campground and parking areas. In some areas of the park, water had risen to 4 feet, the Statesman-Journal reported. In nearby Otis, another RV park was also flooded and a private fire engine that sits permanently at the town limits to welcome visitors had water halfway up its doors.
Forecasters said the storms are being caused by an atmospheric river, known as the Pineapple Express. Rain was expected to remain heavy in Oregon and Washington through Friday night.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Star of Dolphin Tale' dies at aquarium
A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite lifesaving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said.
The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing Winter for a procedure at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium where the famous marine mammal has long resided.
Veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt said in a statement that the aquarium worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country but the dolphin, which was in critical condition and declining, died while being held by caregivers.
The statement said the aquarium would remain closed on Friday to provide staff time to grieve. It had earlier said a Friday closure would allow workers to focus on the dolphin’s medical care.
Winter was two months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, which forced its amputation. “Dolphin Tale,” which was released in 2011, chronicled Winter’s recovery and the unprecedented, lengthy effort to fit her with a prosthetic tail. A sequel, “Dolphin Tale 2,” was released three years later starring Winter and Hope, another rescued dolphin cared for by the Clearwater aquarium.
— Associated Press