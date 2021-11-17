The inquiry has focused on whether Noem used her influence to aid Peters’s application for an appraiser license during a meeting with key decision-makers in a state agency that earlier had moved to deny Peters’s application.
Noem reportedly organized a meeting in her office in July 2020 to discuss “appraiser certification procedures” that included her daughter; Sherry Bren, head of the state’s appraiser certification program; and South Dakota Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman.
Noem’s daughter subsequently secured her certification. Noem has insisted that her daughter was treated no differently than others seeking to become appraisers in South Dakota and that she never asked for her to get special treatment.
— John Wagner
HEALTH
Vials of 'Smallpox' found in lab freezer
Federal health authorities on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of some frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” in a freezer at a facility in Pennsylvania that conducts vaccine research.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was cleaning out the freezer.
CDC and law enforcement are investigating the matter, CDC spokesperson Belsie González said in an email. “There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials.”
The CDC would not confirm where in Pennsylvania the vials were found.
Smallpox is a deadly, infectious disease caused by the variola virus that plagued the world for centuries. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated.
There are two sites designated by the World Health Organization where stocks of variola virus are stored and used for research: the CDC facility in Atlanta and a center in Russia.
In July 2014, officials said a government scientist cleaning out an old storage room at a Bethesda, Md., research center found six decades-old glass vials containing freeze-dried smallpox samples packed away and forgotten in a cardboard box.
— Associated Press