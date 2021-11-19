Youngs called it a tragic case with troubling facts and said DeValkenaere and the officer with him escalated a situation that had been calmed.
DeValkenaere testified during the trial that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective, Troy Schwalm, and he believed his actions saved his partner’s life.
Prosecutors, however, argued that police lacked a warrant to be on the property and staged the shooting scene to support their claims that Lamb was armed.
KANSAS
Judge blocks law on ballot applications
A federal judge on Friday ordered Kansas to suspend a new law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications, siding with two national nonprofit groups that contend it disenfranchises voters.
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil granted the preliminary injunction against the law sought by VoteAmerica and the Voter Participation Center. She also rejected the state’s efforts to dismiss the lawsuit.
The law was one of two voting laws passed this year over the veto of Gov. Laura Kelly (D). It also makes it a crime to include the voter’s name, address and other information on advance ballot applications, even if the voter provided the information and requested an advance mail ballot application.
TEXAS
Mistrial in case of man charged in 18 deaths
A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span.
Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked after it had been deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the capital murder case charging Billy Chemirmir with the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.
The mistrial raises questions about how prosecutors will proceed with the cases against Chemirmir, 48, whom authorities have accused of being a prolific killer preying on the elderly. The Dallas County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In notes to the court Friday, the 12 jurors said they were “hopelessly deadlocked”
11 to 1 over the case. It was not clear what verdict the majority of jurors supported. Jones initially resisted declaring a mistrial, repeatedly ordering the jury to continue deliberation.
Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018 after 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel said a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors in the Dallas suburb of Plano.
When police tracked Chemirmir to his nearby apartment following the attack on Bartel, he was holding jewelry and cash. Documents in a large red jewelry box police say he had just thrown away led them to a Dallas home, where Harris was found dead in her bedroom, with lipstick smeared on her pillow.
After his arrest, authorities announced they’d begin reviewing hundreds of deaths, signaling the possibility that a serial killer had been stalking older people. In following years, the number of people Chemirmir was accused of killing grew.
