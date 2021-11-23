The medical examiner in Sarasota County, where Laundrie’s body was found, said in a news release that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.
Attorney Steve Bertolino, who represents Laundrie’s parents, said in a statement that the family had been informed about the autopsy results. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino said.
The investigation into Petito’s slaying, however, has not yet concluded.
Richard Stafford, attorney for Petito’s family, said they would have no immediate comment on Laundrie’s cause of death.
— Associated Press
new york
Man convicted of rape in 'Lucky' case cleared
A rape conviction at the center of a memoir by award-winning author Alice Sebold has been overturned because of what authorities determined were serious flaws with the 1982 prosecution and concerns the wrong man had been sent to jail.
Anthony Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison, was cleared Monday by a judge of raping Sebold when she was a student at Syracuse University, an assault she wrote about in her 1999 memoir, “Lucky.”
Broadwater shook with emotion, sobbing as his head fell into his hands, as the judge in Syracuse vacated his conviction at the request of prosecutors.
“I’ve been crying tears of joy and relief the last couple of days,” Broadwater, 61, told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “I’m so elated, the cold can’t even keep me cold.”
Sebold, 58, wrote in “Lucky” of being raped as a first-year student in May 1981 and then spotting a Black man in the street months later that she was sure was her attacker.
After Broadwater was arrested, though, Sebold failed to identify him in a police lineup.
Broadwater was nonetheless tried and convicted in 1982.
“Lucky” was also in the process of being filmed, and it was thanks to the film project itself that Broadwater’s conviction was overturned after four decades.
The fate of the film adaptation of “Lucky” was unclear in light of Broadwater’s exoneration.
— Associated Press
michigan
One dead, 3-year-old missing after explosion
At least one person died and a 3-year-old child remained missing Tuesday after an overnight explosion and fire destroyed three homes, damaged several others and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood, authorities said.
Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said Tuesday that two people were rushed from the scene Monday night to area hospitals, where one of them — a 70-year-old man — was pronounced dead. The father of the missing child was in critical condition, Barton said.
Barton said a Michigan State Police cadaver dog and fire crews with specialized equipment were searching for the 3-year-old.
The cause of the explosion was under investigation.
— Associated Press