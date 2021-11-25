The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, added the adamant opposition from banks and Republican lawmakers was generated by fear of scrutiny, not evidence that Omarova was unqualified to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The official, however, did not address an article by Axios earlier Wednesday that five Democratic senators had said they would not vote for her. The offices of two of the senators, Jon Tester of Montana and Mark R. Warner of Virginia, declined to comment on the article. The other senators mentioned in the article were Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona and John Hickenlooper of Colorado.
In the evenly divided Senate, their votes are essential to Omarova’s confirmation.
Republicans have made an issue of Omarova, a Kazakhstan native, having grown up in Soviet times, as well as her academic papers advocating a fundamental overhaul of the financial system and her remarks about letting smaller energy companies go bankrupt as the economy turns to a greener future.
According to her biography on the Cornell Law School website, Omarova received an undergraduate degree at Moscow State University before getting a Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin and a law degree at Northwestern University.
Omarova has described herself as a “free market idealist.”
— Bloomberg News
ALABAMA
Montgomery faces fine for renaming avenue
Alabama’s capital city last month removed the Confederate president’s name from an avenue and renamed it after a lawyer known for his work during the civil rights movement.
Now the state attorney general says the city must pay a fine or face a lawsuit for violating a state law protecting Confederate monuments and other long-standing memorials.
Montgomery last month changed the name of Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue. Gray, who grew up on that same street, represented Rosa Parks and others in cases that fought Deep South segregation practices and was dubbed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as “the chief counsel for the protest movement.”
The Alabama attorney general’s office sent a Nov. 5 letter to Montgomery officials saying the city must pay a $25,000 fine by Dec. 8, “otherwise, the attorney general will file suit on behalf of the state.”
— Associated Press
PACIFIC NORTHWEST
'Atmospheric rivers' threaten region again
A week and a half after damaging floods in Washington state, forecasters warned that multiple “atmospheric rivers” threaten to once again drench the region.
More moisture from atmospheric rivers — huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — is expected to bring up to 3 inches of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding, forecasters said.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
Hopeful holiday for young heart recipient
Delilah Edwards’s parents didn’t plan an elaborate Thanksgiving celebration.
Just spending the day together is a big deal when your 3-year-old daughter has a new heart.
“Before her color was really off. She was very pale,” Delilah’s mother, Samantha Davidson, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Now she is very pink. I’ve never seen her cheeks have this much color to them.”
Last month, Delilah, who was born with an underdeveloped left side of her heart, underwent 12 hours of transplant surgery.
On Thursday, Delilah’s family celebrated the holiday with 70 other families at the Ronald McDonald House, which provides free accommodations for families of children undergoing medical treatment.
— Associated Press