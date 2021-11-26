This week, attorneys for the state also requested the case be heard toward the end of that week, due to a scheduling conflict.
Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over a measure that requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a “fetal heartbeat” that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster (R) this year. If cardiac activity — which can typically be detected about six weeks into pregnancy — is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the expectant parent’s life is in danger.
The 4th Circuit had originally planned to hear the case the week of Dec. 6. That’s a week after the U.S. Supreme Court hears a challenge to Mississippi’s new abortion law. South Carolina’s law has been blocked, pending the outcome of that legal challenge.
South Carolina is also among a dozen states awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Texas’s abortion law — the most restrictive in the nation — which bans abortions as early as six weeks and has no exceptions for rape or incest.
In July, 20 mostly Republican-led states went on record in support of South Carolina’s law, arguing that a federal judge was wrong to pause the entire measure instead of just the provision being challenged.
Several months later, 20 Democratic attorneys general voiced support for the legal challenge to South Carolina’s law, arguing that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if expectant parents cross borders to seek care.
— Associated Press
Pennsylvania
Man killed during Thanksgiving dinner
A man eating Thanksgiving dinner inside a home in the Philadelphia suburbs was killed by a stray bullet that pierced a window, authorities said.
The victim, Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, 25, was shot in the torso just before 9:30 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a news release issued Friday. He was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one in the home was involved in the argument outside that apparently sparked the shooting, prosecutors said. The suspected gunman remains at large.
Suspect Kevon Clarke, 19, of Norristown, fired several shots in the area during a dispute with relatives over liquor that had gone missing from a gathering earlier in the day, officials said.
He is named in a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.
Steele described the victim as “an innocent man who wasn’t safe even in the confines of his own home.”
“Mr. Palaez Moctezuma was murdered while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home, and to be clear, he and his family were not involved in the dispute,” he said in the release.
Police said surveillance videos and an analysis of the bullet hole helped them determine that the bullet had came from Clarke’s location.
They also hope to speak with two other men seen running from the scene.
A phone number for Clarke could not be found on Friday.
— Associated Press
Washington
Flood watches due to 'atmospheric rivers'
Flood watches were issued for much of western Washington as storms associated with multiple “atmospheric rivers” threaten parts of the Northwest that saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.
The National Weather Service warned that flooding was possible through Monday afternoon in places like Bellingham and the greater Seattle area. Heavy rains and rising rivers were expected over the weekend in the Cascade and Olympic mountains.
The moisture is from atmospheric rivers — huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — and could bring up to three inches of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding, forecasters said.
The state is still assessing millions of dollars in damage from the last atmospheric rivers.
In northwest Washington’s Whatcom County, officials said damage costs could reach as high as $50 million. During that time the U.S.-Canada border closed in the small city of Sumas, three bridges in Bellingham were closed, and landslides blocked Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.
— Associated Press