The Mount Vernon department is far smaller than the others under investigation, with 184 officers who patrol a majority-Black city of 70,000 just north of the Bronx. But federal officials said their investigation would be conducted in a similar manner.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the Justice Department has received reports that officers engaged in abusive tactics against juveniles, individuals suspected of nonviolent offenses and suspects who were already in police custody. The probe will look into allegations that officers “routinely conducted searches without a sufficient legal basis,” Clarke said, including strip searches, visual body cavity searches and manual body cavity searches.
Bovell sued the department in November 2019, after a superior allegedly called him a “rat,” according to Gothamist and WNYC, which first reported on the secret recordings. “We’ve struggled for years to get this message out. We’re happy the Justice Department finally heard us,” said Joseph Murray, Bovell’s attorney.
— David Nakamura
Ohio
Former doctor heads to trial in murder case
A judge Friday refused to dismiss the 25-count murder indictment against an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers for hospital patients, meaning one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against a U.S. health care professional will proceed toward trial.
William Husel, 46, has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers say he was providing care for dying patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System, not trying to kill them.
Mount Carmel’s review concluded Husel ordered excessive painkillers for about three dozen patients who died over several years, but the fired doctor was charged only in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
Husel’s attorneys argued that during the still-secret grand jury proceedings, the prosecution must have misrepresented whether such dosages would surely be deadly, and that the resulting indictment should therefore be dismissed.
The current prosecutors argued Husel’s team did not prove there was any prosecutorial misconduct or that the grand jury was misled.
Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook agreed in his decision Friday and reiterated that the defense’s “speculation” does not meet the legal threshold to merit disclosing the secret grand jury transcripts. Husel’s trial is scheduled for February.
— Associated Press
Iowa
2 teens charged with murder remain in jail
Two Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher will remain in jail after a judge opted to keep their bail bond at $1 million cash only in a decision released Friday.
Attorneys for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, asked Judge Joel Yates to reduce their bond so they could be released from custody while awaiting trial. Prosecutors resisted citing the brutal nature of the teacher’s death and asked that bond remain at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.
Yates said in a written ruling issued Thursday that he considered factors including the nature and circumstances of the offenses charged, family ties and financial resources.
Graber, 66, was reported missing Nov. 2 and her remains were found later that day at a Fairfield park were she was known to take daily walks.
Both teens attended Graber’s Spanish class at Fairfield High School, where Graber had taught since 2012.
— Associated Press