“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the suit claims.
James’s civil investigation is looking into whether Trump’s company committed financial fraud in the valuations of properties to different entities, according to people familiar with the matter.
“Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump,” James said in a statement Monday.
The lawsuit comes less than two weeks after James signaled that she is seeking a deposition from Trump. She requested to take his testimony on Jan. 7 at her New York office. An attorney for Trump said then that the former president would fight the request in court.
Executives at Trump’s company earlier made an issue of James’s criticism of Trump while campaigning for the attorney general post and claimed that she has threatened a lawsuit to score political points.
James’s investigation, which began in March 2019, is separate from a criminal investigation led by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr. Vance’s investigation is looking into whether Trump defrauded lenders by giving widely different valuations for the same property at the same time.
— Mariana Alfaro
and Jonathan O'Connell
CALIFORNIA
Strong quake hits northern coast
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast on Monday, bringing significant shaking but likely minimal damage to the sparsely populated area.
A tsunami was not expected to follow, the National Weather Service said.
The earthquake occurred just after noon and was centered off the coast about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco, just off a tiny town called Petrolia that’s home to fewer than 1,000 people. The nearest population center, Eureka, is about 45 miles north.
That left only about 25,000 people in the range of strong or very strong shaking, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, though residents as far away as Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay area reported feeling trembling.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services did not issue any evacuation orders, although a few roads were closed because of rockslides. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated economic losses of less than $10 million and no fatalities.
The area last suffered an earthquake of a similar magnitude in 1993, when one person died, according to the USGS.
— Associated Press
9th candle factory worker dies: Another worker injured in the destruction of a Kentucky candle factory hit by a tornado has died, raising the total killed in the facility to nine. The worker was hospitalized and recently succumbed to their injuries, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The governor revised the total fatalities from the Dec. 10 storms down to 76 from an estimate of 78. Beshear said three of the victims were double-counted because they were listed in more than one county. The candle factory victim, from Calloway County, made the total 76, he said.
— Associated Press