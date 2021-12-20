9th candle factory worker dies: Another worker injured in the destruction of a Kentucky candle factory hit by a tornado has died, raising the total killed in the facility to nine. The worker was hospitalized and recently succumbed to their injuries, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The governor revised the total fatalities from the Dec. 10 storms down to 76 from an estimate of 78. Beshear said three of the victims were double-counted because they were listed in more than one county. The candle factory victim, from Calloway County, made the total 76, he said.