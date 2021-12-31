The group said the new service will affect all three major airports in the New York City area — LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark, New Jersey — as well as O’Hare in Chicago, Logan in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles International and San Francisco.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in early December that it will restrict pilots from using automated landing systems at certain airports after the rollout of 5G, or fifth-generation wireless service, because it could interfere with radio altimeters. The FAA declined to comment on the airline group’s filing.
— Associated Press
Michigan
'Wait, what?' quip tops 'banished words' list
The judges of a Michigan university’s cheeky annual “Banished Words List” have a message for texting and tweeting Americans: Your “wait, what?” joke is lame.
The phrase topped Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula lighthearted list of 10 “winners” chosen from among more than 1,250 submissions of overused, misused and generally groan-inducing words or phrases.
“Wait, what?” irritated nominators who felt the phrase intended to show astonishment or disbelief is overused.
“New normal” is ranked No. 8. “You’re on mute,” and “supply chain,” rounded out the list — a nod to our continued reliance on virtual meetings and widely reported shortages of consumer products ranging from computer chips to furniture.
— Associated Press
Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles beaches: Beaches along the south Los Angeles County and Orange County coast were closed Friday due to a spill of untreated sewage, authorities said. A sewer main line failed Thursday afternoon in the city of Carson and 6 million to 7 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor, L.A. County authorities said. L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn called for an investigation by the county Sanitation District to determine whether the spill was caused by "aging or faulty infrastructure."
— Associated Press