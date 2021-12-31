Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles beaches: Beaches along the south Los Angeles County and Orange County coast were closed Friday due to a spill of untreated sewage, authorities said. A sewer main line failed Thursday afternoon in the city of Carson and 6 million to 7 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor, L.A. County authorities said. L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn called for an investigation by the county Sanitation District to determine whether the spill was caused by "aging or faulty infrastructure."