Over the course of the 11-hour standoff, one hostage was released, and the other three ran for their lives at a moment when the gunman let his guard down. Seconds later, members of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team rushed in and fatally shot Akram, officials have said.
The complaint against Williams, filed in federal court in Texas, says it is illegal for him to possess a gun because he has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault.
The complaint says FBI agents traced Williams from Akram’s phone records.
When FBI agents interviewed Williams on Monday, he allegedly admitted to selling Akram the gun on a street in Dallas, the complaint says. Williams allegedly told law enforcement officers that Akram said he would use the gun for “intimidation” to get money he was owed. Williams is not accused of knowing that Akram planned to take hostages.
Akram, 44, interrupted Saturday services at the synagogue Jan. 15, demanding U.S. officials release Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist serving an 86-year sentence in a nearby federal prison.
— Devlin Barrett
ALABAMA
Appeals court blocks execution of inmate
A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked the state from executing an inmate convicted of killing a driver who gave him a ride, upholding a lower-court ruling that he can’t be put to death unless the state uses an untested, new method.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit refused to lift a lower court order blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which originally was set for Thursday. The state attorney general’s office said it would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, so it’s possible the execution still proceeds.
Reeves, 43, was sentenced to die for the murder of Willie Johnson, who was killed by a shotgun blast to the neck during a robbery in Selma on Nov. 27, 1996, after picking up Reeves and others on the side of a rural highway. Reeves was 18 at the time.
The dying man was robbed of $360, and then Reeves danced and mimicked Johnson’s death convulsions at a party soon afterward, evidence showed.
Alabama inmates had a chance to sign a form choosing either lethal inject or hypoxia as an execution method in 2018 after legislators approved the use of hydrogen, but Reeves was among the inmates who didn’t fill out the form stating a preference. A poor reader, Reeves is intellectually disabled and wasn’t capable of making such a decision without assistance that should have provided under the American With Disabilities Act, his lawyers argued.
With Reeves contending he would have chosen hydrogen hypoxia over lethal injection had he understood the form, the defense filed suit asking a court to halt the lethal injection citing the lack of assistance from prison officials under the law. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. blocked the execution, ruling that Reeves had a good chance of winning the claim.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
Man, teen charged in death of Chicago girl, 8
A teenage boy and a man were charged Wednesday with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s southwest side.
Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store, Police Superintendent David Brown said. The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.
The man police believe was the intended target was shot in the back and was hospitalized.
Melissa was a student at Emiliano Zapata Academy, an elementary school in the city’s heavily-Mexican Little Village neighborhood, according to the Chicago Teachers Union.
The girl and her mother moved to Chicago from Mexico last year, according to family members organizing an online effort to pay for a funeral expected to be held in Mexico.
— Associated Press