Sloly acknowledged that “trust has been impacted” as residents are furious with the blaring horns, traffic gridlock and harassment they face from the “freedom truck convoy.” Many say police have done little and call the protest an occupation.
Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions descended on the capital last weekend, blocking traffic. Police estimate that about 250 remain but they expect 300 to 400 more trucks this weekend and more than 1,000 protesters on foot. As many as 1,000 counterprotesters are expected as well.
CONGO
ISIS claims attack that freed 20 inmates
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for freeing about 20 prisoners during an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province this week, according to a statement published Friday by the SITE Intelligence Group.
Witnesses and an army spokesman blamed the attack, which killed at least three people, on the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan armed group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.
U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which follows militant websites, republished an Islamic State communique that said fighters had stormed and looted the eastern town of Nobili before storming the jail and recruiting prisoners into the group’s ranks.
Avalanche in Austrian Alps leaves 5 dead: An avalanche killed five people in the Austrian state of Tyrol, police said. The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality, Tyrol's emergency control center confirmed. Information about the nationalities of the victims wasn't immediately available. Friday was an unusually dangerous day in the Alps after heavy snowfall followed by warmer weather, with at least 31 avalanches reported by afternoon, officials said.
Thousands protest against France in Mali: Thousands of anti-French protesters took to the streets of Mali's capital waving Russian flags and burning cardboard cutouts of French President Emmanuel Macron in celebration of the expulsion of France's envoy in Bamako. Mali expelled the envoy last week over what the country's transitional government called "hostile and outrageous" comments by the former colonial power. Relations between Mali and France have turned bitter after the junta that seized power in August 2020 reneged on a vow to hold elections in February and proposed holding power until 2025. The lack of a vote has led to punishing economic sanctions backed by France and other European Union countries. Russian mercenaries have reportedly deployed in Mali in support of the junta.
