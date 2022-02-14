Acela train bound for D.C. is stuck for hours

— Associated Press

Prosecutors rest in Floyd officers' case

Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, after a contentious day of trial that included testimony by a use-of-force expert and from the teenager who recorded widely seen video of Floyd’s murder.

Darnella Frazier, who was 16 when Floyd was killed, testified that she knew Floyd needed medical care when he became unresponsive.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, of medical care while he was handcuffed, facedown, as officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down his legs while Thao kept bystanders back. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 25, 2020, murder.

— Associated Press

Police arrest suspect in 11 serial stabbings

Police in Albuquerque arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people as he rode a bicycle around the city over the weekend, leaving two victims critically injured, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Tobias Gutierrez, a 42-year-old homeless man with a lengthy criminal history.

He was booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said in a statement.

— Associated Press

West at its driest in 1,200 years, study says: The American West's megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years, and the dramatic drying that started in 2021 shows no signs of easing soon, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Charges in 2018 Colo. wildfire unlikely to stick: Criminal charges will probably be dropped against a mentally ill Danish man who is accused of starting a large 2018 Colorado wildfire and who can no longer be forcibly medicated, a prosecutor said Monday. District Attorney Alonzo Payne made the comment during a hearing to discuss the case against Jesper Joergensen, who has repeatedly been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. He was in the United States illegally when he was charged with starting the fire that destroyed more than 140 homes.

One body found at site of small-plane crash off N.C. coast: A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina's Outer Banks and left behind multiple debris fields where crews searched for the missing passengers, the Coast Guard said. One body has so far been recovered and identified, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told reporters Monday afternoon, but he declined to release that person's name.

Woman stabbed to death in Lower Manhattan: Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub about 4:30 a.m., stabbed by a man who followed her in from the street Sunday, authorities said. Police announced Monday that Assamad Nash, 25, was arrested on charges of murder and burglary. Leaders including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) denounced Lee's killing as the latest in a string of unprovoked attacks on people of Asian descent.