“Her extraordinary journey and nomination to serve as the first Latina justice on the bench of our state’s highest court is an inspiration to all of us and a testament to the California Dream’s promise of opportunity for all to thrive, regardless of background or ZIP code,” Newsom said in a statement.

If confirmed, Guerrero would fill the vacancy left in October when Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar stepped down.

The seven-member court is made up of currently has four justices nominated by Democrats and two by Republicans.

— Associated Press

Judge blocks records

of Bob Saget's death

A judge agreed Wednesday to temporarily block local authorities from releasing records related to comedian Bob Saget’s death after his family filed a lawsuit Tuesday.

The temporary injunction from Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu prohibits the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and District 9 Medical Examiner’s Office from releasing photos, videos or audio recordings related to the investigation into Saget’s death.

In his order, Chiu said he found that Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has already released an incident report and a recording of the 911 call by hotel security.

“While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know,” the sheriff’s office said in an unsigned statement Wednesday morning.

The complaint from Saget’s family argues that records from the death investigation and autopsy are confidential. Photos, video and audio recordings of autopsies are already exempt from public disclosure under Florida law.

Saget, who rose to fame on the hit TV show “Full House,” had performed at Hard Rock Live two days before his death, which was ruled an accident.

— Orlando Sentinel

Prosecutors seek more than 7 years for Potter

Prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.

Kimberly Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state’s guidelines — would be proper.

“The presumptive sentence takes into account the main elements of the conviction: the death of Daunte Wright and Defendant’s recklessness,” prosecutor Matt Frank wrote.

Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was pulled over by Brooklyn Center officers for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Frank disagreed with defense arguments that Potter should be given a sentence that goes below the guideline range.

If the court finds that Potter’s case is less serious than the typical first-degree manslaughter case, he wrote, it should issue a sentence of between four and slightly over seven years, the presumptive sentences for second-degree and first-degree manslaughter.

“To impose anything less would fail to take into account Daunte Wright’s death and the jury’s finding that Defendant Potter committed first-degree manslaughter,” Frank wrote.

Potter has been at the state’s women’s prison in Shakopee since the guilty verdict.

— Associated Press

Thousands of baptisms are declared invalid: Thousands of baptisms performed by a priest who served in Arizona for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament, Roman Catholic officials said. People affected were baptized by the Rev. Andres Arango, who served in three parishes in metro Phoenix from September 2005 until his resignation Feb. 1. Arango's error was in saying, "We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit," when he should have begun the sentence, "I baptize you." The Vatican in June 2020 declared that the formula "We baptize you . . . " was invalid and that anyone who was baptized using it must be rebaptized using the proper phrasing.