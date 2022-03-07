Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in about 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day. The district said in a series of tweets that the school was initially locked down, but later it announced that students were being allowed to go home.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

The motive wasn’t immediately released, and he had no details on the potential suspects.

Saudi sent home from Guantanamo prison

A Saudi prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who was suspected of trying to join the 9/11 hijackers has been sent back to his home country for treatment for mental illness, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Mohammad al-Qahtani was flown back to Saudi Arabia, to a treatment facility, from the U.S. base in Cuba after a review board including military and intelligence officials concluded he could be safely released after 20 years in custody.

The 46-year-old prisoner has suffered from mental illness, including schizophrenia, since childhood, according to medical examinations and records obtained by his lawyers. The United States dropped plans to try him after a George W. Bush administration legal official concluded he had been tortured at Guantanamo.

With his release, there are now 38 prisoners left at the detention center. He is the second released under President Biden, who has said he intends to close the facility.

Lawyers for Qahtani obtained a federal court order in 2020 requiring a medical examination of the prisoner by an independent medical panel, which could have ordered his repatriation under Army regulations if the diagnosis of his doctors was confirmed. The Trump administration contested the order, a legal fight that was dropped under Biden.

In August 2001, Qahtani was turned away from the United States at the Orlando airport by immigration officers who were suspicious of his travel.

The lead Sept. 11 hijacker, Mohamed Atta, was going to pick him up to take part in the plot, according to previously released documents.

U.S. forces later captured him in Afghanistan and sent him to Guantanamo, where he was subjected to brutal interrogations that the Pentagon legal official in charge of war crimes commissions said amounted to torture.

5 hurt as small plane crashes on frozen lake

A small plane operated by a Christian mission organization crashed on a frozen lake in southwest Alaska over the weekend, injuring all five people on board, authorities said. Area residents, some on snowmobiles, were among those who reached the crash site before other rescue teams to help care for the victims.

A pilot for the group SEND North and four passengers were in stable condition at Anchorage-area hospitals, according to a statement dated Sunday and provided to the Associated Press on Monday by SEND North area director Jim Stamberg. The crash happened Saturday.

The organization describes itself as supporting and administering remote ministry activities in Alaska and parts of Canada.

The Cessna 206 single-engine propeller plane was headed to the small community of Port Alsworth from the community of Levelock.

It crashed on the frozen Lake Iliamna about eight miles southwest of the community of Iliamna, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Poor weather conditions and visibility between Anchorage and Iliamna and Kodiak and Iliamna initially hampered U.S. Coast Guard and Alaska Air National Guard crews from safely reaching the area to pick up and transport the victims, McDaniel said.