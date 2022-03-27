Advertisement

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has oversight of federal judicial and Supreme Court nominees, called the situation a “textbook case” in which Thomas should recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election. Klobuchar suggested the integrity of the Supreme Court is on the line.

“The facts are clear here. This is unbelievable,” Klobuchar said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice advocating for an insurrection, advocating for overturning a legal election to the sitting president’s chief of staff. And she also knows this election, these cases are going to come before her husband.”

Thomas was the only justice to dissent in the Supreme Court’s decision in January to reject Trump’s request to block documents from being released to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Judges who serve on other federal courts are required by ethics rules to recuse themselves in cases that would give the appearance of impartiality, but Supreme Court justices are not subject to an ethical code — a double standard that Klobuchar said Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. needed to change.

Klobuchar noted that Thomas had recused himself in another case involving a family member and potential conflicts: a 1995 case involving the Virginia Military Institute, which his son was attending at the time. She noted that Justice Stephen G. Breyer recused himself when his wife was on the board of an entity whose case came before the Supreme Court.

On NBC News’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), another Senate Judiciary Committee member, pointed out that Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan has recused herself from numerous cases “not necessarily because she was conflicted, but because she understood that even the appearance of impropriety would delegitimize the court.”

The Supreme Court “needs that legitimacy in this nation,” Booker said. “So clearly, Justice Thomas should have recused himself. That’s not even at question here.”

Republican lawmakers, however, have largely remained silent about what Thomas should do in future cases involving Jan. 6 or the 2020 election. A few have insisted that the Supreme Court justice could still hear such cases.

— Amy B Wang and Brady Dennis

Top aide tests positive for the coronavirus

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday after returning from Europe with President Biden, in the latest infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing’s protective bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” Saturday. Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.

— Associated Press

4 die after driver crashes into homeless camp: The driver crashed into the homeless encampment in Salem, Ore., in the middle of the night, killing four people and injuring three more, including the driver, the Salem Police Department said Sunday. Police arrested Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 24, on Sunday evening. Rodriguez was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second and third-degree assault and six counts of reckless endangerment. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near a new men's shelter. Officials have not released the victims' names or the conditions of those who remain hospitalized.

Most evacuations lifted in Colo. wildfire: The wildfire south of Boulder that forced nearly 20,000 people to flee was 35 percent contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuations had been lifted, officials said. The fire, which ignited Saturday, burned to within 1,000 yards of homes on the west end of Boulder, said Mike Smith, incident commander.