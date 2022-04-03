Eleven people were hospitalized in connection to the shooting, police said Sunday afternoon. One person remained in critical condition, while the others were in stable condition. Three juveniles were among those shot and taken to hospitals, police said. Police had previously said 10 people were shot.

It appears that one person fired a gun into the air and someone else fired a gun toward the crowd at the concert, police said. The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

A VIP pass found outside of the venue — an open field scattered with outdoor lights and abandoned cars blocked by a metal gate and police cars — promoted the second annual Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party. The event included live performances, an Easter egg hunt, trail ride and invited patrons to bring ATVs or horses.

Appeals court will not revisit pipeline ruling

A federal appeals court has refused to revisit a ruling that struck down a key permit for a proposed natural gas pipeline running through Virginia and West Virginia.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said Friday that it would not revisit a February ruling by a three-judge panel that invalidated the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s opinion that the Mountain Valley Pipeline would not jeopardize two endangered fish species.

The panel found “serious errors” with the agency’s conclusion that construction of the pipeline wouldn’t pose a threat to the Roanoke logperch or the candy darter.

The February ruling came one week after the same three-judge panel rejected a permit that would have allowed the pipeline to pass through a 3½ -mile section of the Jefferson National Forest.

In both cases, the judges faulted the U.S. Forest Service and the wildlife agency for failing to adequately assess the pipeline’s environmental impact.

The 303-mile pipeline, which is mostly finished, would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reported that Mountain Valley now has little hope of obtaining the required approvals without going through a renewed permitting process.

The $6.2 billion infrastructure project has been targeted by about a dozen environmental groups and is already more than three years behind schedule.

While acknowledging a “greater degree of uncertainty” following Friday’s court decision, a spokeswoman for Mountain Valley told the newspaper that its plans are still alive.

Legislature removes funds for housing

In the midst of a statewide housing crisis, the Florida legislature swept $100 million out of a nationally respected affordable housing rental assistance program for low-income families into a home-buying program that exists in name only.

Affordable-housing advocates say the legislature broke a promise made only a year ago that it would never again raid the Sadowski Affordable Housing Act fund, created in 1992 as a dedicated source of revenue to finance affordable housing programs.

But over the past 20 years, the Legislature has removed $2.3 billion from the fund for other legislative priorities.

It’s just another example of diverting housing funds to other projects, advocates said.

“The reality is when people ask us if we solved the housing crisis, we have to say it’s hard to tell because the money was diverted from our existing program to something new,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando).

The transfer from the state housing trust fund made during budget negotiations during the last week of session, leaves the rental assistance program with $53.25 million for the budget year that begins July 1.