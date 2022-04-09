Two men acquitted in Whitmer kidnapping

3 dead in gun range shootings, heist Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police are searching for at least one armed suspect in the killing of the owner of a gun range in Georgia and his wife and grandson, authorities said Saturday. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the bodies of the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, along with his wife and grandson.

According to WSB-TV, Grantville police identified the victims as the gun range owner, Thomas Hawk, 75; his wife, Evelyn, 75; and their grandson, Luke, 17.

— Associated Press

Report: Asbestos, mold ignored at prison

A government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” the Federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos and mold contamination at a federal women’s prison in California that has already been under scrutiny for rampant sexual abuse of inmates.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to step in to investigate the allegations after multiple whistleblower complaints were filed this year.

The complaints, filed by union officials at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., alleged that senior Bureau of Prisons officials had failed to act to resolve the allegations of workplace contamination. The union had repeatedly complained that correctional officers and other prison workers and inmates were being exposed to potentially hazardous mold and asbestos but says those concerns were ignored.

— Associated Pres

Puerto Rico's massive power outage drags on: Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans remained without electricity for a third day Friday, shuttering schools and government offices, as questions swirled about what caused the islandwide blackout. At a news conference, grid operator Luma Energy said power had been restored to more than 600,000 of the island's 1.4 million clients and that at least 1 million would be online by the end of the night Friday. But company officials refused to estimate when power would be fully restored to the U.S. commonwealth. The island's aqueduct authority said some 160,000 households were without water.

Arrest made in teen girl's killing in New York City: A suspect was charged Saturday in the fatal shooting of a teen girl who was walking home from school when she was hit by a stray bullet during a street dispute in the Bronx borough of New York City. New York police announced the arrest of Jeremiah Ryan on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in Friday's shooting. Police identified the girl killed in the shooting as 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo. Prosecutors said Ryan, 17, would have a court appearance later Saturday or Sunday.

— From wire services

