Trump EPA head files his bid for Senate seat Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scott Pruitt, who led the Environmental Protection Agency until resigning amid ethics scandals in 2018, is launching a U.S. Senate bid in Oklahoma. Pruitt, 53, is running to fill the unexpired term of Sen. James M. Inhofe (R), who announced in February that he will step down. Pruitt filed his state declaration of candidacy on Friday, the deadline for candidates to submit their paperwork to run in the June primary. Pruitt also confirmed his Senate bid in an interview with the Associated Press.

Before being tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the EPA, Pruitt was the Oklahoma attorney general and served in the state Senate. He also pursued an unsuccessful U.S. House bid in 2001.

— Felicia Sonmez

Inmate selects firing squad for execution

A prisoner scheduled to be the first person executed in the state in more than a decade has decided to die by firing squad rather than in the electric chair this month, according to court documents filed Friday.

Richard Bernard Moore, 57, is the first state prisoner to face the choice of execution methods after a law went into effect last year making electrocution the default and giving inmates the option to face three prison workers with rifles instead.

Moore has spent more than two decades on death row after being convicted of the 1999 killing of a convenience store clerk. If executed as scheduled, he would be the first person put to death in the state since 2011 and the fourth in the country to die by firing squad in nearly half a century. “I believe this election is forcing me to choose between two unconstitutional methods of execution,” Moore said.

South Carolina is one of four states to allow a firing squad, according to the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

— Associated Press

Hundreds of birds dead from avian flu

Avian flu has probably killed hundreds of double-crested cormorants nesting at Baker Lake near Barrington.

Since February, more than 23 million birds in commercial flocks have been killed by avian flu or euthanized due to the outbreak, mostly outside Illinois, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Cases have been reported in 24 states this year, with Iowa the hardest hit, the Associated Press reported.

Federal and state officials said this is the worst avian influenza outbreak in the United States since 2015, when over 50 million birds died from the flu or were euthanized.

In Illinois, officials closed Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge and Emiquon Preserve in central Illinois from March 16 to March 25 after a likely outbreak among migratory geese. The USDA reported that avian flu was detected in a handful of wild birds found dead in Champaign, Will and other counties last month.

The outbreak at Baker Lake, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago, appears to be the first large die-off of wild birds from the disease in Illinois, wildlife biologist Chris Anchor said. The state pathologist confirmed that seven double-crested cormorants at the rookery tested positive for avian flu, he said.

— Chicago Tribune

