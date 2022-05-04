Judge approves plea deal for Derek Chauvin

Placeholder while article actions load

Judge approves Chauvin plea deal Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A federal judge on Wednesday accepted a plea deal that will sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 20 to 25 years in prison for violating the rights of George Floyd, whose murder in 2020 was followed by mass protests. Chauvin is already serving a 22½-year sentence for Floyd’s murder and last month asked a state appeals court to overturn his conviction. The killing of Floyd, a Black man, helped trigger a national movement against racism and police violence after viral video captured Chauvin kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin, who is White, initially pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he violated Floyd’s constitutional rights. But late last year, he pleaded guilty to one count of violating Floyd’s civil rights and one count of violating the rights of a teenager in another case; prosecutors said that they would dismiss other charges and that they would recommend a sentence to be served concurrently with his prison time for the murder conviction.

An attorney for Chauvin did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Three other ex-officers from Minneapolis — all present during Floyd’s killing — were found guilty of violating Floyd’s rights in February after a month-long trial that spotlighted police’s duty to intervene against a colleague. The jury concluded that J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao failed to render medical aid to Floyd, and it held Kueng and Thao responsible for not intervening.

— Hannah Knowles

and Holly Bailey

Atlanta agrees to pay man shot by officer

The city of Atlanta has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to a North Carolina man who was shot and injured by a police officer as he was leaving an event downtown in February 2017.

The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved a $999,000 settlement for Noel Hall. Hall and his family had come to Atlanta because his son was participating in a supercross event.

As he and his wife were leaving with their grandchildren around 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau, who was working off duty as security, told Hall he couldn’t make a left turn. When Hall made the turn anyway, Cadeau fired into the vehicle. A bullet hit Hall in the arm and exited through his chest, barely missing his heart.

The police department fired Cadeau in May 2017. He was indicted in October 2018 on charges of aggravated assault, violation of his oath and reckless conduct. Cadeau pleaded guilt in early 2020 and was sentenced to 30 years of probation, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

— Associated Press



Black-majority town's deal averts takeover

After alleging that Tennessee’s top leaders were placing unfair scrutiny over a predominantly Black town’s finances, the small town of Mason announced Wednesday it had reached a deal halting the threat of a state takeover of its finances.

The agreement, which the NAACP described as a settlement, marks a victory for town officials who had argued the state was treating Mason’s majority-Black leaders differently than they have White administrators who also struggled with finances.

The issue began when Comptroller Jason Mumpower asked Mason’s town leaders to surrender their charter, pointing to ongoing years of financial mismanagement. After Mason voters refused to do so, Mumpower later said the state would take over its financial supervision.

The news of the pending takeover quickly sparked national attention as many pointed out that Mason is located near the site of a future $5.6 billion Ford electric pickup truck factory, which is expected to employ about 5,600 workers at the plant, and construction of the factory will create thousands more jobs.

The 2020 Census shows Mason’s population at about 1,330. But that fell to less than 800 after a private prison closed recently.

Town leaders quickly filed a lawsuit — with the help of the NAACP — hoping to stop the takeover, alleging the pending Ford plant has sparked extra scrutiny. In particular, the suit sought to challenge the state’s edict that Mason get approval to spend more than $100 — a strict requirement that town leaders said would make it impossible to do business.

Last month, Davidson County Chancery Court Judge Anne Martin denied Mason’s initial request to temporarily halt the takeover while the lawsuit moved through court.

Under the deal, Mason officials will notify the state of any non-payroll expenditures over $1,000. Mason officials will also have to file monthly reports to the state and not weekly reports, as initially required. Notably, the deal will slash the monthly payment Mason had been paying on what it owed to its water and sewer funds from $10,000 to approximately $5,100.

The agreement, which was submitted to the court Wednesday, must still be approved by Martin.

— Associated Press

