Trial starts for driver who ran down tourists Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The man behind the wheel of the car that barreled through crowds of pedestrians in New York’s Times Square in 2017, killing a woman and injuring 22 other people, went on trial Monday after various delays over five years, including pandemic-induced court shutdowns. In an opening statement, prosecutor Alfred Peterson told a Manhattan jury that Richard Rojas was well aware of the carnage he was causing by plowing through helpless tourists visiting the popular destination known as “the crossroads of the world.”

Defense attorney Enrico DeMarco said in his opening statement that Rojas, now 31, has a history of mental illness that made him unable to understand the consequences of his actions that day.

Rojas’s trial, in state court in Manhattan, is expected to take several months.

Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old from Portage, Mich., was killed while on an annual family trip. Her 13-year-old sister, Ava, was among the injured. Ava Elsman, now 18, was the first witness Monday.

Prosecutors say Rojas drove his car from the Bronx, where he lived with his mother, through Times Square on May 18, 2017, then made a U-turn, steered his car onto a sidewalk and roared up the sidewalk for three blocks before he crashed into protective barriers.

Rojas then climbed from the wrecked car and ran through the street waving his arms. After his arrest, authorities said, the U.S. Navy veteran told police that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP before the incident.

Rojas pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and other charges in 2017 and has since been jailed at New York’s Rikers Island jail complex.

— Associated Press

Mild quake shakes Columbia, S.C.: A relatively rare East Coast earthquake centered just northeast of South Carolina's capital, Columbia, jolted many residents awake early Monday, rocking the state at a preliminary 3.3 magnitude, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, although more than 4,000 people contacted the U.S. Geological Survey to report the quake, which hit shortly after 1:30 a.m.

More human remains found in Lake Mead: A week after a decades-old body was found in receding Lake Mead, authorities in Las Vegas are trying to identify a second set of newly discovered human remains. Two sisters from the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson were paddleboarding on the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir when they spotted bones Saturday in the Callville Bay area of the lake. Investigators are not treating the case as a homicide, Las Vegas police said. The discovery came after a body in a barrel was found May 1 along newly exposed shoreline of the lake, formed by the Hoover Dam between Nevada and Arizona. In that case, police said, the body was a man who had been shot, probably between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s based on the shoes he was wearing.

— Associated Press

