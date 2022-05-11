Judge blocks map favored by DeSantis

Placeholder while article actions load

A Florida trial court judge on Wednesday blocked a congressional map favored by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that would wipe out a voting district in North Florida represented by a Black Democrat. Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said the map drawn by DeSantis's staff is unconstitutional under Florida's Fair District Amendment because it reduces the impact of 370,000 Black voters in eight mostly rural counties.

Smith, a DeSantis appointee, said he would issue his formal ruling this week, noting that timing is crucial: Candidates hoping to run in the state’s 28 congressional districts face a June 17 qualifying deadline.

A DeSantis spokeswoman said the governor would appeal Smith’s order.

The 5th District was drawn by the Florida Supreme Court in 2015 and left largely intact by state legislators in this year’s once-a-decade map revision.

The district is represented by Al Lawson, a Democrat who in 2016 became the first Black person since Reconstruction to represent most of those counties.

Biden waives privilege for more Trump docs

President Biden has authorized the National Archives and Records Administration to hand over an eighth tranche of presidential records from the Trump White House to the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

In a letter released Wednesday by the National Archives, Biden again declined to assert executive privilege over the records — the latest batch sought by the committee after the Supreme Court rejected former president Donald Trump’s bid to block such releases.

The new letter is in line with the Biden administration’s decision to err on the side of disclosure, given the gravity of the events in the Jan. 6 attack by a pro-Trump mob. The National Archives has already turned over hundreds of pages of documents to the committee, and the latest set contains approximately 23,000 emails and attachments.

The National Archives did remove some records from the batch after finding they were “not responsive” to the request, according to a letter from White House counsel Dana Remus.

The remaining documents are set to be delivered to the committee by May 26, according to a letter from acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall that transmitted notice of the White House’s decision to Trump — two weeks before the start of the House committee’s public hearings.

Court rejects ban on under-21 gun sales

A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-to-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said the law violates the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms and that a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army,” Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. “Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, says the ruling makes them optimistic other age-based gun bans will be overturned.

The ruling was not a total victory for gun rights advocates, who had sought to block the state from requiring a hunting license for purchases of rifles or shotguns by adults under 21 who are not in the military or law enforcement.

The court ruled the license requirement was reasonable for increasing public safety through “sensible firearm control.”

Handgun sales to those under 21 were already prohibited, but the stricter age limits for rifles and shotguns were passed in 2018 after some of the nation’s worst mass shootings were committed by young adults using rifles, including the February 2018 slayings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Attorney General Rob Bonta did not immediately comment.

