1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Calif. church shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

1 dead, 4 wounded in church shooting Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said. Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon following the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80 percent of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Twitter.

Advertisement

The shooting happened in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a synagogue, and came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

— Associated Press

Opportunity for fire crews as winds die

People fighting the second-largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history are trying to take advantage of several days of mild winds to gain control over a fire that had charred more than 450 square miles by Sunday.

Fire officials said the wildfire grew by about 14 square miles since Saturday night but was at 36 percent containment, up from 27 percent.

It was originally forecast that winds would pick up Monday, but fire officials said that is not likely to happen until later in the week.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said Friday in a letter to President Biden that the state needs more help than is being provided under the president’s recent disaster declaration.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Chicago enacts curfew after teen's shooting

A curfew banning unaccompanied minors will be implemented to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions, city officials said Sunday.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the giant, mirrored structure. Police had not released the teen’s name. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials announced Sunday afternoon that minors would not be allowed in the park after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday without an adult. Officials did not comment on how the curfew will be enforced.

Police also said a 17-year-old was taken into custody after the shooting and a weapon was found on the teen. Charges are pending. Another teen, who was allegedly armed with a ghost gun — a weapon that does not have a serial number and can’t be traced — was arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

Advertisement

In total, 26 minors and five adults were arrested during the gathering in the park on Saturday evening. A total of eight guns were confiscated and five gun arrests were made, police said.

— Associated Press

Head start on hurricane season: The tropics may be quiet, but forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are listening. The NHC in Orlando began its daily tropical outlooks on Sunday, two weeks ahead of the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The 2022 storm names are Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie and Walter.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article