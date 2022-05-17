Wisconsin voters sue Trump supporters who declared themselves electors

Placeholder while article actions load

Three Democratic voters in Wisconsin, including two who served as electors for President Biden in 2020, filed suit Tuesday against 10 supporters of former president Donald Trump in the state, arguing the group engaged in a civil conspiracy to violate state and federal law when they declared themselves presidential electors in 2020 even though Biden won the state's popular vote.

Wisconsin was one of five states won by Biden where Republican electors gathered Dec. 14, 2020, and declared themselves “duly elected and qualified” — then sent signed certificates to Washington purporting to affirm Trump as the actual victor of their states.

Although Biden’s win had been formally certified in their states, Trump supporters argued that when Congress met to count the electoral college votes, Vice President Mike Pence could choose to recognize Trump’s electors over Biden’s. Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol after Pence announced he believed that the Constitution required him to recognize only official electors.

The lawsuit filed in Wisconsin’s Dane County asks that a judge formally declare that the Trump supporters’ actions constituted a “public nuisance” under Wisconsin law, engaging in a conspiracy that violated the rights of Biden electors and voters.

It also asks that the judge require the Trump supporters to correct the historical record by sending a judicial order declaring their actions unlawful to the same government entities to which they sent certificates in 2020, including the president of the U.S. Senate and the National Archives.

Among the Trump electors named in the suit are Andrew Hitt, who served in December 2020 as chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, as well as Robert Spindell Jr., who serves on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The suit also names James Troupis, a retired Wisconsin judge who served as a lawyer for the Trump campaign.

— Rosalind S. Helderman

Elections board rejects claims of ballot fraud

The Georgia State Elections Board on Tuesday dismissed three allegations of ballot fraud brought by a conservative activist who falsely accused residents of the Atlanta area of illegally turning in other people’s ballots in the 2020 election.

The cases have gained attention across conservative social media following the release this month of “2000 Mules,” a movie promoted by right-wing activist Dinesh D’Souza that alleges that thousands such individuals participated in a vast criminal conspiracy to collect and return tens of thousands of ballots in 2020.

The board’s action Tuesday cast doubt on the premise of the movie, which claims to use cellphone tracking data along with video surveillance of individuals depositing ballots in drop boxes to make its case.

The movie prominently features surveillance footage of a voter from Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta, who was the subject of one of the complaints dismissed Tuesday. In the footage, the voter can be seen pulling up in a white Ford SUV alongside a ballot drop box, emerging from the truck and depositing five ballots into the box.

State investigators tracked down the man, who told them that he had dropped off ballots for members of his household — himself, his wife and three adult children — as allowed under state law. The investigators corroborated his story by looking up the voting records of all five family members and confirming that their ballots were deposited in that drop box on the day the surveillance footage was recorded.

The investigators found similar circumstances with the other two complaints, noting that all the ballots belonged to legal voters and were deposited by qualifying household members.

— Matthew Brown

and Amy Gardner

