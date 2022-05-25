Ohio Supreme Court rejects Republican-drawn maps again

Placeholder while article actions load

State high court rejects Republican maps again Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A frustrated Ohio Supreme Court rejected Republican-drawn Statehouse maps for a fifth time Wednesday, extending the string of GOP defeats in a redistricting process that has ground the state’s legislative primaries to a halt. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor was clearly angered by the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission’s decision to resubmit maps that the high court had already found unconstitutional once before, calling it “a stunning rebuke of the rule of law.”

The court ordered the seven-member panel to reconvene and pass “entirely new” maps that meet constitutional requirements by June 3. Ohio’s map fight comes amid the once-per-decade political mapmaking process that all states must undertake to reflect population changes from the U.S. census.

Advertisement

O’Connor (R) faulted a separate, federal three-judge panel for making her court’s job more difficult. She said the judges effectively rewarded the redistricting commission’s inaction when they signaled that they would impose the rejected legislative maps favored by Republicans this Friday if the state cases aren’t resolved by then.

— Associated Press

Reality TV star gets 12 years for child porn

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was sentenced Wednesday to about 12½ years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks to give the maximum term of 20 years to Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.”

The judge sentenced Duggar to 12 years and seven months in prison.

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after a Little Rock police detective found that child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Advertisement

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier.

Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. After the allegations resurfaced in 2015, Duggar apologized publicly for unspecified behavior and resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group.

— Associated Press

Settlement in death of man in custody

The family of a Black man who yelled that he couldn’t breathe before he died in a North Carolina jail in 2019 has reached a $3 million settlement in its wrongful-death lawsuit, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

John Neville’s family reached the settlement with all five former jailers who were initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death as well as with the Forsyth County government and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Advertisement

The settlement was reached during a mediation meeting April 19. In that settlement, the detention officers, Forsyth County and Kimbrough do not admit liability.

Neville died on Dec. 4, 2019, after having a medical emergency at the Forsyth County jail. Kimbrough did not publicly acknowledge Neville’s death until about six months later, when he was questioned by the Journal in June 2020.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article