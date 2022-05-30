Church relic stolen, angel statue beheaded in New York

Placeholder while article actions load

Church relic stolen, angel statue beheaded Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police say someone broke into the altar at a New York City church, stole a $2 million gold relic and removed the head from a statue of an angel at some point late last week. The incident happened between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church, known as the “Notre Dame” of Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood.

The church was closed for construction at the time. Camera recordings from the church’s security system were also stolen, the church’s pastor said.

The Diocese of Brooklyn called it “a brazen crime of disrespect and hate.”

The diocese said the thief or thieves cut through a metal protective casing and made off with a tabernacle dating to the church’s opening in the 1890s.

The tabernacle, a box containing Holy Communion items, was made of 18-carat gold and decorated with jewels, police and the diocese said. It’s valued at $2 million.

Advertisement

The diocese said it is irreplaceable because of its historical and artistic value.

According to a guidebook posted on the church’s website, the tabernacle was built in 1895 and restored in 1952 and 2000.

Angel statues flanking the tabernacle were decapitated and destroyed, the diocese said. A safe in the sacristy, where priests prepare for Mass, was also cut open but nothing was inside.

Holy Eucharist, bread consecrated as the body of Christ, was taken from the tabernacle and thrown on the altar.

— Associated Press

2 killed, 20 hurt after car barrels into crowd

Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders at an annual Memorial Day weekend “cruise” night in Nebraska’s capital, police said Monday.

Two women, ages 20 and 22, had been inside one of the cars and died in the Sunday night crash on O Street in Lincoln. One person was listed in critical condition and the others were treated at hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said.

Advertisement

A witness told the Lincoln Journal Star that a speeding car crashed into another vehicle attempting a turn at an intersection. Hubka said both vehicles jumped the curb and struck several people standing between the street and a parking lot.

O Street has been a popular spot for cruisers over the Memorial Day weekend and spectators typically gather to watch from business parking lots. Authorities said that some drivers have attempted dangerous maneuvers to excite the crowd, such as burnouts and speeding.

Law enforcement promised to have an increased presence this year. Hubka said none of the officers assigned to monitor the event witnessed the crash, but police reached the scene within a minute.

— Associated Press

1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on lake

A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing.

Advertisement

Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.

A woman died at the scene and a child was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The other survivors were treated for hypothermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

Search and rescue crews were looking for the missing man using sonar but warned that their effort could be difficult because the water is up to 90 feet deep and cold at this time of year. Authorities did not immediately make public the victims’ identities.

Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article