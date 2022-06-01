World Digest: June 2, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Erdogan breaks off talks with Greece Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Turkey will no longer hold high-level talks with neighboring Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday amid rising tensions between the traditional rivals. Ankara resumed negotiations with Athens last year following a five-year break to address differences over a range of issues such as mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea.

The talks had made little headway but were a means for the two countries to air their grievances without resorting to a potential armed standoff as had occurred as two years ago.

Erdogan’s pivot on the talks appeared to have been triggered last week when he signaled his displeasure at comments made by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a trip to the United States.

Erdogan accused Mitsotakis of trying to block Turkey’s acquisition of F-16 fighter planes.

— Associated Press

More than 100 Hindu families flee Kashmir

More than 100 Hindu families have fled Kashmir as panic spread after the killing of a Hindu schoolteacher in India’s only Muslim-majority region, a community leader said Wednesday.

Militants on Tuesday shot Rajni Bala, 36, outside a government school in Kulgam that lies south of Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, the latest in a spate of targeted killings of Hindus and Muslims.

India has been fighting an armed insurgency in Kashmir since the late 1980s.

Avtar Krishan Bhat, president of a Hindu Kashmiri Pandit colony in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla, said that about half of the 300 families living in the area had fled since Tuesday.

Residents said police had sealed off a Hindu area in Srinagar and stepped up security around places where Kashmiri Pandit government employees live.

— Reuters

11 dead, 33 missing after hurricane

Hurricane Agatha left at least 11 people dead and 33 missing in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca, where it set off flooding and landslides, Gov. Alejandro Murat said Wednesday.

More than 40,000 people in the state have been affected, primarily along the coast and in the mountains just beyond, Murat said.

Agatha was the strongest hurricane since records have been kept to come ashore in May in the eastern Pacific.

It made landfall Monday afternoon on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages as a strong Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, but it quickly lost power moving inland over the mountainous interior.

Even as Oaxaca continued to search for the missing and clean up downed trees and flooded homes, Mexican officials were watching another large area of thunderstorms along the Caribbean coast of the Yucatán Peninsula that forecasters said could become a tropical storm later this week.

— Associated Press



Israeli troops kill Palestinian woman: Israeli troops fatally shot a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday who they said had approached them while carrying a knife. The military released a photo of what it said was the knife she was carrying. It said the soldiers were patrolling a highway near the Al-Aroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank. No soldiers were wounded. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Ghafran Warasna and said she was shot in the chest. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said the 31-year-old had been released from Israeli prison in April after serving three months. An Israeli security official said Warasna was jailed after attempting to stab an Israeli police officer in the West Bank city of Hebron.



Rights group demands release of band member: Amnesty International on Wednesday urged Croatia to halt extradition proceedings to Turkmenistan and immediately release a detained member of a Russian music band known for its strident opposition to the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lawyers for the rights group and the band member said Croatia detained Aysoltan Niyazov on the strength of a 2002 Interpol warrant issued by Turkmenistan for alleged embezzlement. Neighboring Slovenia had previously arrested Niyazov but released her immediately.

