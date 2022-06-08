Donald Trump’s deposition in civil case set for July 15

Placeholder while article actions load

Trump's deposition in civil case set for July 15 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Donald Trump and two of his adult children are scheduled to sit for depositions with the New York attorney general’s office next month as part of the state’s long-running civil investigation into the Trump family’s business practices. The testimony is scheduled to start on July 15, a Friday, and may stretch into the following week, according to a stipulation agreed to by attorneys for Trump and the attorney general’s office that was endorsed by a judge on Wednesday.

An appeals court ruled late last month that Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, who served as executives at the Trump Organization, could not avoid complying with New York Attorney General Letitia James’s subpoenas for their testimony.

James is investigating whether Trump’s alleged practice of manipulating the value of his real estate assets to try to obtain tax breaks or better loan rates amounted to illegal conduct. If she finds the law was broken, she could sue him or the company, which could result in monetary penalties or potentially lead to limitations on the Trump Organization’s ability to do business.

— Shayna Jacobs

Man put to death for killing girl, 8, in 1984

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.

Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said. Vicki Lynne went missing months earlier after leaving her home in Tucson to drop a birthday card in a nearby mailbox.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution Wednesday morning after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers. He died at 10:16 a.m., Brnovich said, and witnesses reported that the execution went smoothly.

Atwood was the second Arizona prisoner to be put to death in less than a month. The execution of Clarence Dixon in May ended Arizona’s halt to executions that was blamed on the difficulty of obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution in the state was botched.

— Associated Press

Mexican church leader sentenced for abuse

The leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in a California prison for sexually abusing three girls.

Naasón Joaquín García, 53, was sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading guilty Friday to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15.

García, who is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week.

Judge Ronald Coen, who called García a sexual predator, denied requests by the victims to impose a stiffer sentence, saying his hands were tied by the plea agreement.

García’s grandfather founded the Guadalajara-based fundamentalist Christian church — known by its English name, the Light of the World — in 1926. García took over as “apostle” after his father, Samuel Joaquín Flores, died in 2014. Flores was also the subject of child sex abuse allegations in 1997, but authorities in Mexico never filed criminal charges.

— Associated Press

