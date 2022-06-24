House votes to extend free student meals

“Our action today staves off a dangerous hunger cliff: ensuring universal free meals for all children throughout this summer, while helping schools keep up supply chain snags and rising costs for the upcoming school year,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement.
The bill now goes to President Biden for his signature.
The legislation is intended to extend the rules that were adopted soon after the pandemic disrupted schools nationwide so that summer meal distribution sites could operate in any community with need, rather than just where there’s a high concentration of low-income children, and offer to-go meals.
Rules that have allowed all students to receive meals for free at school, regardless of family income level, are still set to expire before the next academic year.
A bipartisan agreement that had been reached this week in the Senate would have allowed children who are eligible for reduced price lunch to eat for free in the upcoming school year, but that provision was removed from the final agreement.
Advocates said the action in Congress will provide relief for families, but they are disappointed that the reduced-price lunch kids won’t get meals for free while families are struggling with soaring food and gas prices. They also say there will be fewer meal sites this summer because of the late timing of the legislation.
— Associated Press
Body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother held
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found Friday morning in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home.
Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body while conducting a welfare check at the house where five other children lived, Police Chief James White told reporters.
It was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer. White did not describe the state of decomposition.
An autopsy will attempt to determine the manner and cause of the boy’s death.
The other children have been turned over to Child Protective Services. White described living conditions inside the home as “poor.”
Authorities have not released the mother’s name. White said investigators would look into whether she had previous contacts with police or Child Protective Services.
— Associated Press