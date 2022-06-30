Placeholder while article actions load

Much of Yellowstone park to open Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yellowstone National Park is reopening its flood-damaged north loop at noon on Saturday, in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Thursday. Allowing access to the north loop means much of the park would be open just weeks after massive flooding forced thousands to flee as water, rocks and mud washed out roads and bridges.

The north loop includes Norris Junction, Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Junction.

The north and northeast entrance gates at Gardiner and Cooke City remain closed and there will not be access to the Lamar Valley due to damage from flooding that began on June 12.

Services in the north loop will include general stores at Tower and Mammoth Hot Springs with gasoline at both locations.

The alternating license plate entry system also will be suspended, Sholly said.

The backcountry in the northern part of the park will remain closed due to hazardous conditions or damaged trails and bridges. Most of the park’s southern backcountry will be open to overnight use on Friday, officials said.

— Associated Press

Murder conviction of lawyer overturned

Georgia’s highest court on Thursday threw out a murder conviction for a once-prominent Atlanta attorney who fatally shot his wife as they rode in an SUV, saying the jury should have had the option of a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge.

Claud “Tex” McIver, 79, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, influencing a witness and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the September 2016 killing of his wife, 64-year-old Diane McIver. He was sentenced in 2018 to serve life in prison for felony murder, five years for influencing a witness and a suspended five-year sentence for the gun charge.

The Georgia Supreme Court reversed his convictions for felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony but affirmed his conviction for influencing a witness.

McIver attorneys Don Samuel and Amanda Clark Palmer said they were “delighted” by the ruling.

During his trial in the spring of 2018, no one disputed that McIver shot his wife. The question for jurors was whether they believed he meant to do it. Prosecutors alleged he killed his wife because he coveted her money. Defense attorneys rebutted that, saying McIver deeply loved his wife and her death was a tragic accident.

The jurors acquitted McIver of malice murder but found him guilty of felony murder. Felony murder means a killing happens during the commission of another felony, in this case aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That means the jury found that he intentionally shot his wife and that led to her death.

Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Diane McIver, was driving the couple’s Ford Expedition the evening of Sept. 25, 2016, as the they returned from a weekend at the McIvers’ horse farm about 75 miles east of Atlanta. Diane McIver was in the front passenger seat and Tex McIver was in the back seat behind his wife.

With traffic heavy on the interstate, Carter exited in downtown Atlanta. McIver said, “Girls, I wish you hadn’t done this. This is a really bad area,” and asked his wife to get his gun from the center console and hand it to him.

A short while later, McIver fired the gun once, striking his wife in the back. Carter drove to a hospital where Diane McIver died.

The McIvers were wealthy and well-connected. He was a partner at a prominent labor and employment law firm. She was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., the parent company of Corey Airport Services, where she had worked for 43 years.

— Associated Press

