Gift Article Share

3 men cleared in 1995 killing of subway clerk Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik after prosecutors said the case was built on falsehood-filled confessions, shaky witness identifications and other flawed evidence.

The three confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. The case resounded from New York to Washington to Hollywood, after parallels were drawn between the deadly arson and a scene in the movie “Money Train,” which had been released days earlier.

Malik and Irons, both 45, left court free for the first time in over a quarter-century. Ellerbe, 44, was paroled in 2020.

Advertisement

The men have long said they were coerced into falsely confessing in the case, which involved detectives who later were repeatedly accused of forcing confessions and framing suspects.

While there were other potential suspects early in the investigation, it’s unclear whether police or prosecutors plan to — or can — pursue any further investigation decades later.

Kaufman was attacked Nov. 26, 1995, while working an overnight shift on overtime to put away money for his son’s future college tuition. The attackers first tried to rob him, then squirted gasoline through the tollbooth coin slot and ignited the fuel with matches, authorities said at the time. The booth exploded, and the 50-year-old Kaufman ran from it in flames. He died two weeks later.

— Associated Press

Grandma sought after child left in car 2 days

Authorities are searching for the grandmother of a toddler after her 2-year-old grandchild was found alone and abandoned for two days in a locked car on a rural Alaska road.

Advertisement

The search for Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, is being concentrated around the community of Healy, Alaska State Troopers said. The car was found abandoned Thursday on Stampede Road, just outside Healy.

The child appeared to be in good health and was handed over to the state Office of Children’s Services, the troopers said.

Officials said evidence in the car indicated that the child and car were abandoned Tuesday, troopers said. Wilson was the last known person with the child, the statement said,

Healy is located about 10 miles north of Denali National Park and Preserve.

Stampede Road is famous for being the main thoroughfare that adventurers used to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless, a young idealist whose journey on the Stampede Trail ended with his death in 1992, alone in an abandoned city bus.

His life and death were made famous by the book “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer, later made into a movie.

Over the years, people trying to reach the bus that was located about 25 miles from Healy to pay pilgrimage to McCandless had to be rescued themselves or died. That prompted state officials to remove the bus from the backcountry in 2020.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article