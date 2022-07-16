Six people killed in crash during Montana dust storm

Gift Article Share

6 killed in crash during dust storm Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At least six people, including two children, were killed Friday when a dust storm with winds around 60 mph hit a Montana highway, causing a massive pileup of vehicles, authorities said. The crash on Interstate 90 outside Hardin, Mont., involved 21 vehicles, including six semis, Sgt. Jay Nelson, a spokesman for the Montana Highway Patrol, told the Associated Press. Ambulances were dispatched from as far as 50 miles away.

Video posted to social media shows vehicles scattered across the interstate, including 18-wheelers that appeared to have crashed into vehicles or veered into the median.

Authorities believe a “quick-arising dust storm” caused the pileup.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” Nelson said.

A summary of the storm from the National Weather Service showed there were wind gusts up to 64 mph in Hardin around 4 p.m. local time Friday.

The names and ages of the dead had not been released as of early Saturday. Authorities said there were injuries in the pileup.

— Timothy Bella

Woman grabbed by alligators found dead

Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat.

While the woman was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved. Cause of death has not been determined.

— Associated Press

Murder charges dropped in slayings

Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man accused of killing four people inside an Indianapolis home in 2015, citing the deaths of two witnesses and the discovery that DNA evidence had been compromised.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that they filed a motion to dismiss charges against Nicholas Dunn, who had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in the fatal shootings of Terry Bettis, 41; Sherri Taylor, 48; Tiara Turner, 32; and Davon Whitlock, 18.

A judge later granted the dismissal of the four murder counts and other charges Dunn had faced.

Prosecutors said the charges, which can be refiled, were dropped after the deaths of two witnesses, including a woman who told police that Dunn told her he killed the victims.

In addition, DNA results were compromised and later found inadmissible, prosecutors said.

— Associated Press



Creamery linked to listeria outbreak: Sixteen flavors of Sarasota-produced ice cream linked to a deadly Listeria outbreak contained the bacteria, Florida officials have confirmed. Big Olaf Creamery, which scientists had named as a likely source after nearly two dozen people fell ill, had already voluntarily stopped production when officials tested its equipment and ice cream for the bacteria this week. One person has died, another had a miscarriage and 22 people have been hospitalized, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

— From news reports

