Two charged for funneling foreigners’ funds into political donations

2 charged over straw donations to Trump Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two Chinese American businesspeople were charged Monday with funneling foreigners’ money into political donations that bought entry to an exclusive dinner with President Donald Trump so the duo could impress and swindle Chinese investors. Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo “Mike” Wang were being held without bail after their first appearance in a Brooklyn federal court. They are facing various federal conspiracy charges in what prosecutors portrayed as a complex financial scheme with political tentacles.

The naturalized U.S. citizens are business partners who share a Long Island home with some of Li’s relatives, including her 15-year-old son.

Li, 50, has been promoting plans for a development near New York’s Catskill Mountains for nearly a decade. Initially envisioned as “China City of America” cultural theme park, it morphed into a proposal for a for-profit college campus after local officials told Li that zoning wouldn’t allow the “Chinese Disneyland” she first planned.

The “Thompson Education Center” has never materialized, either, and prosecutors say little work has been done on it.

But according to federal prosecutors’ court papers, Li and Wang, 45, lured investors to pour at least $27 million into the project, partly by dangling phony promises of investor visas. The two backed up those assurances by creating an image of influence with prominent U.S. politicians.

In one case, that image was as literal as a photo with Trump.

Li and Wang solicited money from foreigners to give over $600,000 of donations — converted into Wang’s and Li’s names — to attend and bring guests to a June 2017 fundraising dinner with Trump, prosecutors said. A photo from the event shows Li with Trump and then-first lady Melania Trump.

It is against the law for foreign nationals to contribute to U.S. political campaigns. Prosecutors didn’t allege any criminal wrongdoing by the political action committees that accepted donations from Li and Wang.

— Associated Press

Secretary breaks

her leg while hiking

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland broke her left leg while hiking Sunday in Shenandoah National Park, the Interior Department said in a statement Monday.

“An evaluation this morning confirmed a break to her left fibula,” the statement said. “She is grateful to Park staff, the U.S. Park Police, and the team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their excellent care.”

Haaland, 61, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, will resume her schedule virtually Monday afternoon, according to the Interior Department.

It is unclear the severity of Haaland’s injury, where on the fibula the break occurred, or how long it may take for it to heal. The fibula, also called the calf bone, is a long bone that runs next to the larger tibia bone, or shin bone.

Haaland has often spoken of her love of the outdoors. Last year, she completed the Boston Marathon.

— Amy B Wang

