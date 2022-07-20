NASA sets dates for return to the moon

Gift Article Share

NASA is planning to take the first step in its return to the moon in late August or early September with the launch of its Orion spacecraft to orbit around the moon, agency officials said Wednesday. The much-anticipated flight, which won't have astronauts onboard, will take off on Aug. 29, Sept. 2 or Sept. 5, NASA said, giving the first concrete dates for a mission that has been in the works for years.

The flight also will mark the first launch of the agency’s massive Space Launch System rocket, a significant milestone in its Artemis campaign to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

Given the complexity of the vehicles and the fact that NASA has not launched the SLS rocket before, NASA stressed that the dates for a launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida were tentative and could change.

— Christian Davenport

Giuliani ordered to go before grand jury

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who became President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, was ordered to appear next month before a special grand jury investigating potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 election, according to a court filing.

Giuliani, who has been one of the most outspoken proponents of false claims that Trump won the election, did not appear before a New York Supreme Court judge on July 11 for a hearing to argue that he shouldn’t have to comply with the grand jury’s subpoena. On Wednesday, the judge ordered Giuliani to testify on Aug. 9.

Lawyers for Giuliani did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The Fulton County district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) launched her investigation into potential criminal election interference in the presidential election in early 2021, shortly after The Washington Post reported a phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in which the president pressured the secretary to “find” enough votes to overturn his election loss.

In May, a special grand jury was seated to obtain testimony from figures who had thus far resisted complying with investigators.

— Matthew Brown

Court allows abortion law to take effect

A federal appeals court overturned a lower-court ruling and allowed Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

The law, which had been barred from taking effect, bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many pregnancies are detected.

The Georgia law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed. It also allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade allows the law to take effect. U.S. Appeals Court Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. wrote that the ruling in that case “makes clear no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them.”

The appeals court also rejected arguments that a provision of the law that changes the definition of “natural person” is unconstitutionally vague. The “personhood” provision gives a fetus the same legal rights as people have after birth.

Normally, the ruling wouldn’t take effect for weeks. But the court issued a second order Wednesday allowing the law to take effect immediately.

The National Abortion Federation listed 10 clinics that were providing surgical abortions in Georgia before the ruling. At least one clinic, in Savannah, had already closed following the Supreme Court ruling.

— Associated Press

