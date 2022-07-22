Man shoots three people, then kills himself at Iowa state park

Gift Article Share

Police: Man shot 3, himself at state park Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Three people were killed in an early-morning shooting at an Iowa state park on Friday before the apparent gunman killed himself, according to authorities. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in eastern Iowa shortly before 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, officials said. Authorities have not released the names of the victims or a motive for the killings.

The three victims were related, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt told the Associated Press.

As officials searched the 370-acre state park, Krapfl said they found the body of a camper with a self-inflicted gunshot wound who they believe was the gunman. Authorities identified him as Anthony Sherwin, a 23-year-old from Nebraska.

Officials noted there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced the park has been shut down.

The campground, including a children’s camp, was evacuated early Friday.

— Timothy Bella

2 die after firefighting helicopter crashes

Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage died of injuries they sustained when their CH-47D Series Chinook crashed in the Salmon River about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The pilots were employees of the Anchorage-based Rotak Helicopter Services, which was contracted to help fight the Moose Fire burning nearby.

Both pilots were “highly experienced” and military veterans, Cernicek said. Emergency crews responding to the crash were able to extricate the men and transport them to medical facilities but they did not survive, she said.

— Associated Press

Trooper charged for hitting horse with car

A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with felony animal cruelty after hitting a loose horse with a patrol vehicle multiple times and pinning it to the pavement, where it was then euthanized, authorities said Friday.

Cpl. Michael Perillo was suspended without pay after the charges were filed by the state police internal affairs division, officials announced. His bail was set at $50,000 during his arraignment Friday on two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.

Perillo responded to a call to police Dec. 28 involving a horse on a highway in Chester County, west of Philadelphia.

The horse was on the road’s shoulder in Lower Oxford Township and had already been struck by a motorist before troopers were sent, authorities said. Perillo drove a vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall, and then pinned the horse to the road, authorities said.

Another trooper then euthanized it.

— Associated Press

