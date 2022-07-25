‘Central Park Five’ conviction overturned

Gift Article Share

A co-defendant of the "Central Park Five," whose convictions in a notorious 1989 rape of a jogger were thrown out more than a decade later, had his conviction on a related charge overturned Monday. Steven Lopez was exonerated in response to requests by both Lopez's attorney and prosecutors at a court hearing in Manhattan.

Lopez was 15 when he was arrested along with five other Black and Latino teenagers in the rape and assault on Trisha Meili but reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to the lesser charge that he and several others mugged a male jogger on the same night.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg told a judge Monday that a review of the case found that Lopez had pleaded guilty involuntarily “in the face of false statements” and under “immense external pressure.” He served more than three years behind bars before being released in the early 1990s.

The Central Park Five went on to win a $40 million settlement from the city. Lopez, 48, has not received a settlement.

— Associated Press

Preacher, wife robbed during sermon: Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead — a preacher who embraces his flashy lifestyle and often drives around New York in his Rolls-Royce — and his wife were robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday by armed bandits who crashed his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church service in Brooklyn, police said. The three robbers showed guns and demanded property from Miller-Whitehead, 44, and his wife, Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead, 38, and fled in a white Mercedes, police said. The service was being live-streamed online. Neither Miller-Whitehead nor his wife was physically injured, police said. Their daughter was also unharmed.

— Associated Press

