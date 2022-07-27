National Digest: Two Democrats quit Senate primary in Wisconsin

Gift Article Share

Two Democrats quit Senate primary Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two Wisconsin Democrats have dropped out of the Senate primary ahead of the Aug. 9 election, allowing the party to coalesce behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in the fall. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who was polling slightly behind Barnes and spent millions of his own money on the race, stepped aside Wednesday. Two days ago, Tom Nelson, county executive of Outagamie County, announced that he was suspending his campaign.

Barnes, 35, who is the first Black lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, would become its first Black U.S. senator if he wins the primary and goes on to defeat Johnson in the November general election.

Speaking outside the Fiserv Forum, a new basketball arena he spearheaded, with Barnes at his side, Lasry officially suspended his campaign and threw his support behind Barnes.

Democrats, facing a political climate in which they are expected to lose seats, view Wisconsin as one of their better chances to flip a GOP-held Senate seat. Republicans need to flip only one seat to take control of the Senate, which is split 50-50. Wisconsin narrowly chose Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but in 2020 it picked Joe Biden.

— Colby Itkowitz

and Annie Linskey

Parade attack suspect indicted on 117 charges

An Illinois grand jury has indicted the 21-year-old suspect in the shooting of parade attendees in a Chicago suburb with more than 100 felony counts. Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in the Fourth of July attack.

Robert E. Crimo III was indicted by the Lake County grand jury on every one of the 117 counts presented by county State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart (D), a slew of charges for those killed in the Highland Park shooting as well as those who were struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel. The charges are 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each deceased victim; 48 counts of attempted murder; and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Crimo, who faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, has been held without bail after he was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder a day after the massacre. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Wednesday.

Investigators said Crimo, who was arrested several hours after the shooting, confessed to the deadly rampage. Officials said he fired more than 80 rounds into a crowd gathered to celebrate the Fourth. He then fled, leading police on a brief chase. Investigators said that while on the run he considered carrying out an attack in Wisconsin.

— Meryl Kornfield

2 dead, 10 hurt in SUV rollover near border

Two people died and 10 were injured Wednesday when the SUV they were in rolled over in southeastern New Mexico about eight miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said.

A 13th person also was in the Chevrolet Tahoe but it was unclear whether that person was injured, said Sunland Park Fire Chief Daniel Medrano. The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. about 13 miles northwest of El Paso.

Federal officials said U.S. Border Patrol agents provided assistance at the crash scene, but declined to say whether agents were involved in a pursuit.

The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said nine of the injured people were Mexicans.

While authorities did not identify the people in the SUV as immigrants, the stretch of border in southeastern New Mexico where the crash happened is among the spots where migrants regularly are smuggled across from Mexico in SUVs.

— Associated Press

